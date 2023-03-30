Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 Announced for Students, Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs

About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

Global Peter Drucker 2023