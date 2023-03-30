Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 Announced for Students, Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs
The Peter Drucker Challenge provides opportunities for students, entreprenuers and young professionals to win €2000. Winners can bag a chance to attend the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year since 2010, Peter Drucker Challenge keeps the human-oriented management philosophy of Peter Drucker alive in the minds of the young generation. This international essay contest provides opportunities to win €2000 for students, entrepreneurs, managers and young professionals between 18-35 years. Winners can bag a chance to attend the Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF) in Vienna, Austria.
— Peter Drucker Challenge
This essay competition is a chance to submit original, long-form writing on the theme “Bouncing Back: Emerging Stronger After Setbacks.” Participants are invited to write an essay to share how they came back stronger after their struggles. Personal stories are encouraged. The essay can also touch on these bigger questions relevant to the theme, like:
How important is it to improve organizational and individual resilience?
Is this rising generation of managers and leaders more or less resilient than other cohorts, and if so, why?
Does greater power to recover from calamity come with experience and perspective? Can it be learned from lectures and books?
Winners will be encouraged to participate at the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna to meet leading management thinkers and practitioners from all over the world. They will be invited to be part of a global community of leaders to learn from one another.
The Peter Challenge is organized by the Peter Drucker Society Europe (PDSE), a non-political, independent, nonprofit association established in Vienna. The PDSE organizes the Global Peter Drucker Forum, in Vienna every year in the birthplace of Peter Drucker. This year the Global Peter Drucker Forum will be held at the Hofburg in Vienna on November 30 and December 1, 2023.
Anyone interested in participating in the essay competition can sign up for the free digital info session which takes place on 27 April 2023 at 16:00 CET (Vienna)/ 7:00 am PST (San Francisco) / 19:00 PKT (Pakistan) to learn more about the essay contest. Please check the eligibility for this year’s contest here, before submitting the essay.
The last date to apply for the essay contest is 31 May 2023.
