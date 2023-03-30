Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 Announced for Students, Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year since 2010, Peter Drucker Challenge keeps the human-oriented management philosophy of Peter Drucker alive in the minds of the young generation. This international essay contest provides opportunities to win €2000 for students, entrepreneurs, managers and young professionals between 18-35 years. Winners can bag a chance to attend the Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF) in Vienna, Austria.

This essay competition is a chance to submit original, long-form writing on the theme “Bouncing Back: Emerging Stronger After Setbacks.” Participants are invited to write an essay to share how they came back stronger after their struggles. Personal stories are encouraged. The essay can also touch on these bigger questions relevant to the theme, like:

How important is it to improve organizational and individual resilience?
Is this rising generation of managers and leaders more or less resilient than other cohorts, and if so, why?
Does greater power to recover from calamity come with experience and perspective? Can it be learned from lectures and books?

Winners will be encouraged to participate at the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna to meet leading management thinkers and practitioners from all over the world. They will be invited to be part of a global community of leaders to learn from one another.

The Peter Challenge is organized by the Peter Drucker Society Europe (PDSE), a non-political, independent, nonprofit association established in Vienna. The PDSE organizes the Global Peter Drucker Forum, in Vienna every year in the birthplace of Peter Drucker. This year the Global Peter Drucker Forum will be held at the Hofburg in Vienna on November 30 and December 1, 2023.

Anyone interested in participating in the essay competition can sign up for the free digital info session which takes place on 27 April 2023 at 16:00 CET (Vienna)/ 7:00 am PST (San Francisco) / 19:00 PKT (Pakistan) to learn more about the essay contest. Please check the eligibility for this year’s contest here, before submitting the essay.

The last date to apply for the essay contest is 31 May 2023.

Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Introducing: The Peter Drucker Challenge

About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

Global Peter Drucker 2023

