Exchange Authority appoints Al Caporale, Esq., to President & CEO

New leader to continue tradition of excellence, guidance for Section 1031 exchanges

LEOMINSTER, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Authority, a leading consultant and facilitator for Section 1031 exchanges and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fidelity Bank, today announced the appointment of Albino (Al) Caporale, Esq., to President and CEO.

Most recently, he served as the Executive Director of CATIC Exchange in Hartford, Connecticut. During his career, Al has personally assisted thousands of clients in structuring and facilitating a wide range of 1031 exchange transactions. He is a licensed attorney in Connecticut and also holds a Certified Exchange Specialist designation established by the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), the only national trade association for 1031 exchange practitioners. He serves on the board of directors for the FEA, and currently holds the position of Treasurer on the organization's executive committee.

"Al's years of experience and knowledge in the legal, real estate and Exchange industries will bring confidence to our clients, especially during volatile times like these," said Ed Manzi, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Bank. "His positive attitude and caring demeanor align perfectly with our culture of clarity, confidence and care in providing our clients reassurance as they navigate 1031 exchanges."

"The Exchange Authority has a strong legacy as 'the experts who the experts turn to for 1031 advice,'" said Caporale. "I am looking forward to helping clients navigate the complex regulations for 1031 Exchanges to help their investments grow."

Caporale graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in English Literature and earned a Juris Doctorate from Quinnipiac University School of Law with a concentration in Taxation.

About Exchange Authority

Founded in 1999, the Exchange Authority has been assisting clients and their professional advisors throughout the United States on exchange matters and acting as a Qualified Intermediary since Congress adopted the exchange safe harbor regulations in 1991. As a Qualified Intermediary, the Exchange Authority advises and educates their clients on the process, creates all required documents, coordinates the Exchange of funds, and provides full reports at the end of the Exchange. In 2008, Exchange Authority was acquired by Fidelity Cooperative Bank, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank. Learn more by visiting https://exchangeauthority.com/.

SOURCE Fidelity Bank