Intellectual Property Attorney Paul Prendergast, Ph.D. Joins Kutak Rock

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Paul Prendergast, Ph.D., an attorney with over 20 years of intellectual property experience, has joined Kutak Rock's intellectual property practice group in the Denver office.

Dr. Prendergast focuses his practice on intellectual property assets, specifically matters related to patent prosecution, due diligence, and clearance. With a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and a Ph.D. in experimental pathology, he brings a wide range of knowledge to the firm's IP practice group with decades of experience representing pharmaceutical companies, chemical manufacturing interests, biotech companies, energy and fuel developers, medical device companies, federal facilities, and universities.

"Paul enhances the overall versatility, depth, and bench experience of patent prosecution capabilities both locally in Denver and nationwide as part of Kutak Rock's national intellectual property & technology transactions practice group," said Tiffanie Stasiak, Regional Managing Partner, Kutak Rock Denver Office. "His diverse industry experience will add significant value to the team, further strengthening our ability to provide the highest quality of services to our clients."

Dr. Prendergast has been listed in the IAM Patent 1000 Rankings since 2014 in the areas of patent prosecution, IP transactions, and intellectual asset management and has been widely published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

"I look forward to working with the team at Kutak Rock, a law firm with strong ties to the Denver area and a wide range of services across the U.S.," said Dr. Prendergast. "Working with a large team of industry experts will help me provide even better service to my existing clients and a more robust depth of knowledge to future clients of the firm.

Dr. Prendergast graduated in the Order of St. Ives from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. Before attending law school, he was awarded a doctorate from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. He also received a B.A. from the University of Colorado. Dr. Prendergast is admitted to practice in Colorado and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where he has been routinely recognized as a recommended expert.

