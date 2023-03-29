BOMA International EARNS 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year AWARD

The Building Owners and Management Association (BOMA) International has received its 16th ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Building Owners and Management Association (BOMA) International is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

In response to this recognition, BOMA International's VP of Advocacy and Codes Don Davis said "ENERGY STAR continues to be an incredible partner for all the built environment and has a wealth of resources for measuring building performance. A large part of this win is due to our groundbreaking Carbon Reduction Initiative, launched this past year. Thanks to our colleagues at ENERGY STAR for the honor."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to protecting public health and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About BOMA International

Founded in 1907, BOMA International is a federation of 85 U.S. local associations and 17 international affiliates. It is a leading trade association for commercial real estate professionals and represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate and mixed-use. It is the partner individuals in the commercial real estate industry choose to maximize value for their careers, organizations and assets. Learn more at http://www.boma.org.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/impacts.

Media Contact

Hakan Ozsancak, BOMA International, 202-326-6352, hozsancak@boma.org

