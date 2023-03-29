Book Provides Ultimate Anti-Bullying Guide for Educators

Author Raju Ramanathan Aims at Bullying Prevention and Global Educational Harmony
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Without a doubt, bullying is still one of the toughest “enemies to beat” in the American educational system. History is testament enough that bullying has adversely affected so many students, and has led to suicide cases among children and teens in so many places around the globe.
Today, with the presence of the latest technology, bullying has also gone digital.
If lives are at stake and when cases of suicide due to bullying start to grow, it is indeed urgent for a global revolution to stop this relentless enemy.
This is why rising author Raju Ramanathan wrote a comprehensive guide that will surely teach, motivate, and help educators in their quest to prevent bullying, towards creating a safer world for kids.
Throughout the manual, one will find important facts on bullying, intervention strategies if bullying occurs, helpful tips for schools and parents, and over 40 classroom-based activities encouraged to be taught in a sequential 7-Step Learning Model.
The learning activities provided in the book are engaging and interactive, empowering students to respond positively to all forms of bullying including: cyber, physical, sexual, emotional, and verbal abuse, in hopes of preparing them to become compassionate and resilient.
The Seven-Step Bullying Prevention Model guides educators on how to shift their students' cognitive and social behavioral patterns - experientially.
The book instructs educators of the various steps to preventing bullying: “Setting a Harmonious Tone in the Classroom”, followed by “Creating Respectful Ground Rules,” “Raising Students' Awareness about Bullying,” “Cultivating Moments of Empathy & Morality,” “Eliminating the Motivation to Bully by Building Peer Relations,” “Practicing Conflict Resolution Skill,” and “Getting Students Involved in the Prevention Process”.
Ramanathan says that since we are living at a time in history that is besieged by stories of bullying across the globe, this manual provides prevention and response strategies, dynamic student-learning activities, and inspiration aimed at helping youth who are targets, bullies, and/or bystanders, all touched by the effects of bullying.
