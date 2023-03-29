Submit Release
SL Green Realty Corp. to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results After Market Close on April 19, 2023

Conference Call to be Held on April 20, 2023 at 2:00pm ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after market close.

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Presentations & Webcasts”.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0a6778f7c67f4b2ab966ab929960a817.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2022, SL Green held interests in 61 buildings totaling 33.1 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.9 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

