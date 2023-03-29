Snail, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CULVER CITY, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.



Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “We begin 2023 with continued strong user engagement with our ARK franchise game being installed over 36.3 million times and played for approximately 425 million hours during 2022. We are excited to leverage this continued engagement for our upcoming ARK 2 release. In April, we expect to release a detailed product roadmap so our fans can see all of the exciting content that lies ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2022, Full Year 2022 and Subsequent Business Highlights

ARK: Survival Evolved . In the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 264,911 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 227,992 DAUs in the prior year period. In the year ended December 31, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 305,376 DAUs versus 256,629 DAUs in the prior year. ARK units sold sustained for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the same period last year; approximately 1.6 million vs. 1.6 million, respectively. ARK units sold during the full year 2022 was 5.5 million compared to 6.6 million during the prior year. Purchase of a standalone game, downloadable content (“DLC”), Season Pass and bundle on a specific platform each counts as a unit sold. Through December 31, 2022, total playtime for the ARK franchise amounted to 3.1 billion hours.





Ragnarok Expansion Map on Nintendo Switch. On February 7, 2023, the Company announced a new addition to the Nintendo Switch version of ARK: Survival Evolved. Players can now explore the free and highly acclaimed expansion map Ragnarok on-the-go, bringing a new level of excitement and adventure to the game.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to revenue of $23.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 35% and driven primarily as a result of a decrease in the average selling price of ARK units sold. ARK related revenue decreased by $4.8 million attributable to the age of the game and sales normalizing in 2022 after the initial release of Genesis II in June 2021. One-off payments and revenue recognized for previous contract payments in 2022 offset $1.2 million of the $4.8 million decrease in ARK revenue, with reduced sales of ARK and ARK Mobile responsible for a $6.0 million decrease.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the prior year period due to the $16.3 million write down of our Atlas license in the fourth quarter of 2021 offset by an increase in general and administrative costs of $4.2 million that was the result of increased litigation costs and professional fees related to Snail being a public company and a contingent fee related to the $2.5 million state tax refund we received in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Bookings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $11.9 million, a decrease of $8.8 million or 43%, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decline in ARK-related revenue.





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a loss of $5.3 million compared to a loss of $11.8 million in the prior year period. As of December 31, 2022, unrestricted cash was $12.9 million versus $10.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $74.4 million, a decrease of $32.3 million, or 30%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net revenue was due to a decrease in sales of ARK, attributed to the age of the game, an increase in the number of free week promotions run in 2022 and the Genesis II release in 2021; there were no DLC releases in 2022 or free download promotions in 2021. ARK sales decreased by $33.0 million and deferred revenue from contracts decreased by $3.7 million offset by additional one-off payments in 2022 of $7.5 million. Sales of our other titles decreased by a collective $3.1 million. These decreases in the Company’s other titles were partially offset by $0.5 million earned in 2022 from the release of West Hunt.





Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.0 million compared to net income of $7.9 million in the prior year period due to the reduced sales of ARK and ARK Mobile, static licensing fees, increased research and development costs, and increased general and administrative costs.





Bookings for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased by $28.8 million, or 31%, to $63.7 million, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decrease in ARK sales in 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the age of the ARK franchise, free download promotions and no DLCs being released during the year ended December 31, 2022, while 2021 saw the release of our Genesis II DLC and did not include any free download promotions.





EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a loss of $0.7 million compared to a gain of $9.2 million in the prior year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenue excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.

Three Months ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) (in millions) Total net revenue $ 15.3 $ 23.5 $ 74.4 $ 106.7 Change in deferred net revenue (3.4 ) (2.8 ) (10.7 ) (14.2 ) Bookings $ 11.9 $ 20.7 $ 63.7 $ 92.5

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (2.3 ) $ (9.1 ) $ 1.0 $ 7.9 Interest income and interest income — related parties (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.8 ) (1.7 ) Interest expense and interest expense — related parties 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.4 Income tax provision (benefit) (3.2 ) (2.4 ) (2.4 ) 1.8 Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.8 EBITDA $ (5.3 ) $ (11.8 ) $ (0.7 ) $ 9.2

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialling 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialling 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,863,817 $ 10,164,338 Restricted escrow deposit 1,003,804 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively 6,758,024 12,244,785 Accounts receivable - related party, net 11,344,184 8,435,823 Loan and interest receivable - related party 101,753 203,408 Prepaid expenses - related party - 3,145,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,565,141 11,017,007 Total current assets 42,636,723 45,210,361 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,374,368 6,389,777 Prepaid expenses - related party 5,582,500 - Property, plant and equipment, net 5,114,799 5,678,701 Intangible assets, net - license - related parties 1,384,058 8,787,976 Intangible assets, net - license - 250,000 Intangible assets, net - other 272,521 277,148 Deferred income taxes 7,602,536 8,191,051 Other noncurrent assets 198,668 199,919 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,606,398 5,100,912 Total assets $ 72,772,571 $ 80,085,845 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,452,391 $ 3,871,510 Accounts payable - related party 19,918,259 23,733,572 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,474,088 2,975,475 Loan payable - related parties - 400,000 Interest payable - related parties 527,770 528,439 Revolving loan 9,000,000 9,000,000 Short term note 5,416,666 - Notes payable - 216,329 Current portion of long-term debt 86,524 77,348 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,335,404 11,005,517 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,371,227 1,688,965 Total current liabilities 51,582,329 53,497,155 Accrued expenses 457,024 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,221,963 2,885,434 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,216,042 9,275,417 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,930,529 4,375,786 Total liabilities 63,407,887 70,033,792 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock of Snail Games USA, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 500,000 shares issued and outstanding - 5,000 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 9,251,420 and 0 shares issued, and 8,053,771 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively 925 - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 28,748,580 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,875 - Additional paid-in capital 23,436,942 94,159,167 Due from shareholder - loan receivable - (91,388,176 ) Due from shareholder - interest receivable - (2,965,346 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (307,200 ) (266,557 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (4,863,250 ) 16,045,231 18,270,292 15,589,319 Treasury stock at cost (1,197,649 and 0 shares, respectively) (3,414,713 ) - Total Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc. equity 14,855,579 15,589,319 Noncontrolling interests (5,490,895 ) (5,537,266 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,364,684 10,052,053 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 72,772,571 $ 80,085,845

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 15,311,857 $ 23,533,951 $ 74,444,141 $ 106,734,149 Cost of revenues 11,763,025 15,305,181 49,507,888 63,686,242 Gross profit 3,548,832 8,228,770 24,936,253 43,047,907 Operating expenses: General and administrative (including stock-based compensation expense of $223,250 and $0, respectively) 7,330,543 3,180,120 22,327,746 16,396,958 Research and development 1,295,631 409,971 2,955,592 834,818 Advertising and marketing 145,365 9,558 714,492 275,370 Depreciation and amortization 130,262 160,154 565,906 798,813 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (17,067 ) 117,316 (17,067 ) 117,316 Impairment of intangible assets - 16,325,000 - 16,325,000 Total operating expenses 8,884,734 20,202,119 26,546,669 34,748,275 Income (loss) from operations (5,335,902 ) (11,973,349 ) (1,610,416 ) 8,299,632 Other income (expense): Interest income 155,124 13,419 200,913 85,276 Interest income - related parties 504 466,975 582,632 1,595,372 Interest expense (308,955 ) (110,875 ) (922,293 ) (415,793 ) Interest expense - related parties - (2,017 ) (3,222 ) (8,000 ) Other income (17,068 ) 10,897 302,086 493,687 Foreign currency transaction (loss) (23,623 ) 39,176 (1,945 ) (41,579 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity - - - (314,515 ) Total other income, net (194,018 ) 417,575 158,171 1,394,448 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (5,529,920 ) (11,555,774 ) (1,452,245 ) 9,694,080 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,249,728 ) (2,429,696 ) (2,446,423 ) 1,784,549 Net income (loss) (2,280,192 ) (9,126,078 ) 994,178 7,909,531 Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (9,977 ) (69,366 ) 46,371 (558,865 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc (2,270,215 ) (9,056,712 ) 947,807 8,468,396

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 994,178 $ 7,909,531 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Amortization - intangible assets - license 250,000 600,000 Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties 7,403,918 14,655,520 Amortization - intangible assets - other 3,751 7,039 Amortization - loan origination fees 26,514 22,951 Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 565,906 798,813 Stock-based compensation expense 223,250 - Gain on lease termination (122,533 ) - Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness (174,436 ) (392,200 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (17,067 ) 117,316 Impairment or loss on impaired intangible asset - 16,325,000 Interest income from shareholder loan (580,878 ) (1,523,149 ) Interest income from restricted escrow deposit (3,804 ) - Deferred taxes 588,478 (3,159,791 ) Decrease in non-controlling interest - dissolution of subsidiary - 39,340 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,486,716 693,981 Accounts receivable - related party (2,908,361 ) 1,256,970 Prepaid expenses - related party (2,437,500 ) 980,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,875,919 ) (4,167,621 ) Other noncurrent assets (26,052 ) 1,785,730 Accounts payable 4,976,192 (1,538,468 ) Accounts payable - related party (3,815,313 ) (92,948 ) Accrued expenses (1,039,927 ) (4,045,216 ) Interest payable - related parties 986 8,000 Lease liabilities (145,949 ) (182,895 ) Deferred revenue (10,729,488 ) (14,248,401 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,357,338 ) 15,849,502 Cash flows from investing activities: Debt extended to related party - (203,408 ) Loan provided to related party - (30,644,042 ) Repayment on loan provided by related party (300,000 ) - Acquisition of license rights - related party - (5,000,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,256 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19,500 - Repayment on Pound Sand note 1,496,063 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,210,307 (35,847,450 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (70,961 ) (6,845,545 ) Repayments on short-term note (4,166,667 ) - Borrowings on long-term debt - 3,000,000 Borrowings on short-term note 10,000,000 - Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan (90,198 ) (26,281 ) Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan 48,305 - Borrowings on revolving loan - 6,500,000 Cash dividend declared and paid (8,200,000 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (3,414,713 ) - Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs 11,791,705 - Warrants issued to underwriters 193,927 - Payments of capitalized offering costs (1,247,567 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 4,843,831 2,628,174 Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (12,730 ) 21,182 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,684,070 (17,348,592 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 16,554,115 33,902,707 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 19,238,185 $ 16,554,115 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 788,063 $ 405,251 Income taxes $ 888,303 $ 6,577,000 Noncash transactions during the year for: Loan and interest payable - related parties $ 103,890 $ - Loan and interest receivable - related parties $ (103,890 ) $ - Loan and interest from shareholder $ 94,934,400 $ - Dividend distribution $ (94,934,400 ) $ - Noncash financing activity during the year: Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness $ (174,436 ) $ (392,200 ) Snail Games USA common stock transfer due to reorganization $ (5,000 ) $ - Snail, Inc. common stock and additional paid-in capital transfer due to reorganization $ 5,000 $ - Offering costs included in accounts payable $ 605,295 $ - Funding of restricted escrow deposit $ (1,000,000 ) $ -



