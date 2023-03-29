Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,185 in the last 365 days.

Snail, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CULVER CITY, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “We begin 2023 with continued strong user engagement with our ARK franchise game being installed over 36.3 million times and played for approximately 425 million hours during 2022. We are excited to leverage this continued engagement for our upcoming ARK 2 release. In April, we expect to release a detailed product roadmap so our fans can see all of the exciting content that lies ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2022, Full Year 2022 and Subsequent Business Highlights

  • ARK: Survival Evolved. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 264,911 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 227,992 DAUs in the prior year period. In the year ended December 31, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 305,376 DAUs versus 256,629 DAUs in the prior year.
    • ARK units sold sustained for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the same period last year; approximately 1.6 million vs. 1.6 million, respectively. ARK units sold during the full year 2022 was 5.5 million compared to 6.6 million during the prior year. Purchase of a standalone game, downloadable content (“DLC”), Season Pass and bundle on a specific platform each counts as a unit sold.
    • Through December 31, 2022, total playtime for the ARK franchise amounted to 3.1 billion hours.

  • The Company recorded a significant increase in game installs of ARK: Survival Evolved during the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was due to the free week promotions on the Steam and Epic platforms and a subscription program on a certain platform that resulted in 36.3 million installs for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 6.6 million installs for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Ragnarok Expansion Map on Nintendo Switch. On February 7, 2023, the Company announced a new addition to the Nintendo Switch version of ARK: Survival Evolved. Players can now explore the free and highly acclaimed expansion map Ragnarok on-the-go, bringing a new level of excitement and adventure to the game.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to revenue of $23.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 35% and driven primarily as a result of a decrease in the average selling price of ARK units sold. ARK related revenue decreased by $4.8 million attributable to the age of the game and sales normalizing in 2022 after the initial release of Genesis II in June 2021. One-off payments and revenue recognized for previous contract payments in 2022 offset $1.2 million of the $4.8 million decrease in ARK revenue, with reduced sales of ARK and ARK Mobile responsible for a $6.0 million decrease.

  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the prior year period due to the $16.3 million write down of our Atlas license in the fourth quarter of 2021 offset by an increase in general and administrative costs of $4.2 million that was the result of increased litigation costs and professional fees related to Snail being a public company and a contingent fee related to the $2.5 million state tax refund we received in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Bookings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $11.9 million, a decrease of $8.8 million or 43%, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decline in ARK-related revenue.

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a loss of $5.3 million compared to a loss of $11.8 million in the prior year period. As of December 31, 2022, unrestricted cash was $12.9 million versus $10.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $74.4 million, a decrease of $32.3 million, or 30%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net revenue was due to a decrease in sales of ARK, attributed to the age of the game, an increase in the number of free week promotions run in 2022 and the Genesis II release in 2021; there were no DLC releases in 2022 or free download promotions in 2021. ARK sales decreased by $33.0 million and deferred revenue from contracts decreased by $3.7 million offset by additional one-off payments in 2022 of $7.5 million. Sales of our other titles decreased by a collective $3.1 million. These decreases in the Company’s other titles were partially offset by $0.5 million earned in 2022 from the release of West Hunt.

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.0 million compared to net income of $7.9 million in the prior year period due to the reduced sales of ARK and ARK Mobile, static licensing fees, increased research and development costs, and increased general and administrative costs.

  • Bookings for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased by $28.8 million, or 31%, to $63.7 million, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decrease in ARK sales in 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the age of the ARK franchise, free download promotions and no DLCs being released during the year ended December 31, 2022, while 2021 saw the release of our Genesis II DLC and did not include any free download promotions.

  • EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a loss of $0.7 million compared to a gain of $9.2 million in the prior year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenue excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.

           
  Three Months ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (in millions)   (in millions)
Total net revenue $ 15.3     $ 23.5     $ 74.4     $ 106.7  
Change in deferred net revenue   (3.4 )     (2.8 )     (10.7 )     (14.2 )
Bookings $ 11.9     $ 20.7     $ 63.7     $ 92.5  
           

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

  Three months ended December 31,   Years ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (in millions)   (in millions)
Net income (loss) $ (2.3 )   $ (9.1 )   $ 1.0     $ 7.9  
Interest income and interest income — related parties   (0.2 )     (0.6 )     (0.8 )     (1.7 )
Interest expense and interest expense — related parties   0.3       0.1       0.9       0.4  
Income tax provision (benefit)   (3.2 )     (2.4 )     (2.4 )     1.8  
Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment   0.1       0.2       0.6       0.8  
EBITDA $ (5.3 )   $ (11.8 )   $ (0.7 )   $ 9.2  
           

Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialling 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialling 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Contacts:

Investors:
investors@snail.com 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Share Repurchase Program, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under the program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed or to be filed with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.


Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
     
ASSETS    
     
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,863,817   $ 10,164,338  
Restricted escrow deposit   1,003,804     -  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively   6,758,024     12,244,785  
Accounts receivable - related party, net   11,344,184     8,435,823  
Loan and interest receivable - related party   101,753     203,408  
Prepaid expenses - related party   -     3,145,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   10,565,141     11,017,007  
Total current assets   42,636,723     45,210,361  
     
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   6,374,368     6,389,777  
Prepaid expenses - related party   5,582,500     -  
Property, plant and equipment, net   5,114,799     5,678,701  
Intangible assets, net - license - related parties   1,384,058     8,787,976  
Intangible assets, net - license   -     250,000  
Intangible assets, net - other   272,521     277,148  
Deferred income taxes   7,602,536     8,191,051  
Other noncurrent assets   198,668     199,919  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   3,606,398     5,100,912  
Total assets $ 72,772,571   $ 80,085,845  
     
LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 9,452,391   $ 3,871,510  
Accounts payable - related party   19,918,259     23,733,572  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,474,088     2,975,475  
Loan payable - related parties   -     400,000  
Interest payable - related parties   527,770     528,439  
Revolving loan   9,000,000     9,000,000  
Short term note   5,416,666     -  
Notes payable   -     216,329  
Current portion of long-term debt   86,524     77,348  
Current portion of deferred revenue   4,335,404     11,005,517  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   1,371,227     1,688,965  
Total current liabilities   51,582,329     53,497,155  
     
Accrued expenses   457,024     -  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   3,221,963     2,885,434  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   5,216,042     9,275,417  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   2,930,529     4,375,786  
Total liabilities   63,407,887     70,033,792  
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Stockholders' Equity:    
Common stock of Snail Games USA, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 500,000 shares issued and outstanding   -     5,000  
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 9,251,420 and 0 shares issued, and 8,053,771 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively   925     -  
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 28,748,580 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   2,875     -  
Additional paid-in capital   23,436,942     94,159,167  
Due from shareholder - loan receivable   -     (91,388,176 )
Due from shareholder - interest receivable   -     (2,965,346 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (307,200 )   (266,557 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   (4,863,250 )   16,045,231  
    18,270,292     15,589,319  
Treasury stock at cost (1,197,649 and 0 shares, respectively)   (3,414,713 )   -  
Total Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc. equity   14,855,579     15,589,319  
Noncontrolling interests   (5,490,895 )   (5,537,266 )
Total stockholders' equity   9,364,684     10,052,053  
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 72,772,571   $ 80,085,845  
     

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Revenues, net $ 15,311,857     $ 23,533,951     $ 74,444,141     $ 106,734,149  
Cost of revenues   11,763,025       15,305,181       49,507,888       63,686,242  
               
Gross profit   3,548,832       8,228,770       24,936,253       43,047,907  
               
Operating expenses:              
General and administrative (including stock-based compensation expense of $223,250 and $0, respectively)   7,330,543       3,180,120       22,327,746       16,396,958  
Research and development   1,295,631       409,971       2,955,592       834,818  
Advertising and marketing   145,365       9,558       714,492       275,370  
Depreciation and amortization   130,262       160,154       565,906       798,813  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (17,067 )     117,316       (17,067 )     117,316  
Impairment of intangible assets   -       16,325,000       -       16,325,000  
Total operating expenses   8,884,734       20,202,119       26,546,669       34,748,275  
               
Income (loss) from operations   (5,335,902 )     (11,973,349 )     (1,610,416 )     8,299,632  
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   155,124       13,419       200,913       85,276  
Interest income - related parties   504       466,975       582,632       1,595,372  
Interest expense   (308,955 )     (110,875 )     (922,293 )     (415,793 )
Interest expense - related parties   -       (2,017 )     (3,222 )     (8,000 )
Other income   (17,068 )     10,897       302,086       493,687  
Foreign currency transaction (loss)   (23,623 )     39,176       (1,945 )     (41,579 )
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity   -       -       -       (314,515 )
Total other income, net   (194,018 )     417,575       158,171       1,394,448  
               
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (5,529,920 )     (11,555,774 )     (1,452,245 )     9,694,080  
               
Income tax (benefit) provision   (3,249,728 )     (2,429,696 )     (2,446,423 )     1,784,549  
               
Net income (loss)   (2,280,192 )     (9,126,078 )     994,178       7,909,531  
               
Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   (9,977 )     (69,366 )     46,371       (558,865 )
               
Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc   (2,270,215 )     (9,056,712 )     947,807       8,468,396  
               

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

     
    2022     2021  
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $ 994,178   $ 7,909,531  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:    
Amortization - intangible assets - license   250,000     600,000  
Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties   7,403,918     14,655,520  
Amortization - intangible assets - other   3,751     7,039  
Amortization - loan origination fees   26,514     22,951  
Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment   565,906     798,813  
Stock-based compensation expense   223,250     -  
Gain on lease termination   (122,533 )   -  
Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness   (174,436 )   (392,200 )
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (17,067 )   117,316  
Impairment or loss on impaired intangible asset   -     16,325,000  
Interest income from shareholder loan   (580,878 )   (1,523,149 )
Interest income from restricted escrow deposit   (3,804 )   -  
Deferred taxes   588,478     (3,159,791 )
Decrease in non-controlling interest - dissolution of subsidiary   -     39,340  
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable   5,486,716     693,981  
Accounts receivable - related party   (2,908,361 )   1,256,970  
Prepaid expenses - related party   (2,437,500 )   980,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,875,919 )   (4,167,621 )
Other noncurrent assets   (26,052 )   1,785,730  
Accounts payable   4,976,192     (1,538,468 )
Accounts payable - related party   (3,815,313 )   (92,948 )
Accrued expenses   (1,039,927 )   (4,045,216 )
Interest payable - related parties   986     8,000  
Lease liabilities   (145,949 )   (182,895 )
Deferred revenue   (10,729,488 )   (14,248,401 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (3,357,338 )   15,849,502  
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Debt extended to related party   -     (203,408 )
Loan provided to related party   -     (30,644,042 )
Repayment on loan provided by related party   (300,000 )   -  
Acquisition of license rights - related party   -     (5,000,000 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (5,256 )   -  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   19,500     -  
Repayment on Pound Sand note   1,496,063     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   1,210,307     (35,847,450 )
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayments on long-term debt   (70,961 )   (6,845,545 )
Repayments on short-term note   (4,166,667 )   -  
Borrowings on long-term debt   -     3,000,000  
Borrowings on short-term note   10,000,000     -  
Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan   (90,198 )   (26,281 )
Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan   48,305     -  
Borrowings on revolving loan   -     6,500,000  
Cash dividend declared and paid   (8,200,000 )   -  
Purchase of treasury stock   (3,414,713 )   -  
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs   11,791,705     -  
Warrants issued to underwriters   193,927     -  
Payments of capitalized offering costs   (1,247,567 )   -  
Net cash provided by financing activities   4,843,831     2,628,174  
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents   (12,730 )   21,182  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents   2,684,070     (17,348,592 )
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year   16,554,115     33,902,707  
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 19,238,185   $ 16,554,115  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information    
Cash paid during the year for:    
Interest $ 788,063   $ 405,251  
Income taxes $ 888,303   $ 6,577,000  
Noncash transactions during the year for:    
Loan and interest payable - related parties $ 103,890   $ -  
Loan and interest receivable - related parties $ (103,890 ) $ -  
Loan and interest from shareholder $ 94,934,400   $ -  
Dividend distribution $ (94,934,400 ) $ -  
Noncash financing activity during the year:    
Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness $ (174,436 ) $ (392,200 )
Snail Games USA common stock transfer due to reorganization $ (5,000 ) $ -  
Snail, Inc. common stock and additional paid-in capital transfer due to reorganization $ 5,000   $ -  
Offering costs included in accounts payable $ 605,295   $ -  
Funding of restricted escrow deposit $ (1,000,000 ) $ -  



Primary Logo

You just read:

Snail, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more