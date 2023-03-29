Oncocyte Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings conference call. It will now report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, April 3, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Oncocyte will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights. The company plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 for domestic callers or (201) 493-6779 for international callers. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation

