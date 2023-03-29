Dyadic Reports 2022 Year End Results and Recent Company Progress

There were 2,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,218 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- JUPITER, Fla., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, and alternative proteins for food, nutrition and wellness, today announced its financial results for year end 2022 and highlighted recent Company progress.
“In 2022, we made significant advances in our technology and saw meaningful progress in each of our three core verticals,” said Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's President and Chief Executive Officer, “Receiving regulatory approval for our First-In-Human Phase 1 trial for our proprietary DYAI-100 COVID-19 recombinant protein receptor binding domain (RBD) booster vaccine candidate was a historical event for Dyadic. We have completed dosing of all patients in both the low and high dose testing groups and thus far, DYAI-100 has been well tolerated with no serious adverse events being reported. The Phase 1 trial is expected to accelerate the adoption of Dyadic's C1-cell protein production platform for vaccines and therapeutic candidates, and I’m pleased to share that since we initiated the Phase 1 trial, we are seeing an increased level of interest from academia, industry, and government agencies in our human biopharmaceuticals business, and we are continuing to make progress in our current collaborations with Janssen, Hengrui, NIIMBL and others.”
Mr. Emalfarb continued, “We have made additional advances in animal health by expanding our relationship with Phibro and initiating a fully funded companion animal proof of concept study with a top five animal health company. We have also seen increased interest from animal health companies in the C1 protein production platform for pandemic threat response and preparation due to C1’s highly efficient and economical approach to the rapid manufacture of large quantities of vaccines. In our rapidly expanding vertical of alternative proteins, we initiated a fully funded research collaboration with a Global Food Ingredient Company to develop certain food proteins where we recently reached the first milestone in this challenging project. We are continuing to develop the Dapibus™ platform, a fungal-based microbial platform for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, health, and wellness, with the objective of generating near term revenues.”
Joe Hazelton Dyadic’s Chief Business Officer commented, “In 2023, we will focus on product commercialization and licensing opportunities that have less time, cost, and risk associated with development that can improve our revenue outlook in the near term, while we continue to drive broader pharmaceutical acceptance of the C1 platform.” Mr. Hazelton continued, “We have refined our business development focus and objectives in the core areas where our technologies can have the greatest impact in the shortest time transecting multiple core verticals simultaneously as we evaluate new opportunities aligned with our verticals in targeted markets of high potential return. One example from a product view is our recently announced non-animal serum albumin products which can be produced recombinantly using Dyadic microbial platforms and is used in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical applications across all three of our core verticals in a wide variety of human and animal uses such as therapeutic, product development, research, diagnostic, and food.”
“In addition to refining our product focus in 2023, our licensing strategy will focus on larger scope licensing agreements with pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical partners that will help drive greater long-term value. We will refine our approach to meet the changing pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical landscape as we evaluate, expand, and broaden existing partnerships and explore new broader scope agreements with flexible financial models,” concluded Mr. Hazelton.
Financial Highlights
Cash Position: As of December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, and the carrying value of investment grade securities, including accrued interest, were approximately $12.7 million compared to $20.4 million on December 31, 2021. In January 2023, the Company received $1.27 million in connection with the sale of Alphazyme LLC. Based on current plans, the Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investment securities will be sufficient to enable it to complete its Phase 1 clinical trial of DYAI-100 and fund its operations into 2024.
Revenue: Research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased to approximately $2,930,000 compared to $2,404,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The license revenue recorded in the year ended December 31, 2022 was related to the Phibro/Abic and Janssen license agreements.
Cost of Revenue: Cost of research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased to approximately $2,123,000 compared to $1,944,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in revenue and cost of research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was due to various larger research collaborations conducted in 2022.
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased to approximately $4,501,000 compared to $8,392,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease primarily reflects the winding down of activities for contract research organizations and pharmaceutical quality and regulatory consultants to support the Phase 1 clinical trial of DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased to approximately $6,422,000 compared to $6,698,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease principally reflects a decrease in legal expenses of $500,000, offset by increases in incentives of $133,000, insurance premiums of $56,000, business development and investor relations costs of $16,000, and other increases of $19,000.
Foreign Currency Exchange: Foreign currency exchange loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $50,000 compared to $97,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects the currency fluctuation of the Euro in comparison to the U.S. dollar.
Interest Income: Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased to approximately $180,000 compared to $52,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in interest rates and yield on the Company’s investment grade securities, which are classified as held-to-maturity.
Other Non-Operating Items: For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded $250,000 related to a settlement payment we received from the termination of a proposed license and collaboration. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a gain from the sale of its investment in BDI in the amount of approximately $1,606,000.
Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $9.7 million, or $(0.34) per share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $(0.47) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13734862
Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1588257&tp_key=7e701cd0d7
An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.
About Dyadic International, Inc.
Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products and alternative proteins for human and animal health.
Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the DapibusTM filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.
With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.
To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com.
Contact:
Dyadic International, Inc.
Ping W. Rawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: ir@dyadic.com
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Years Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Research and development revenue
|$
|2,683,244
|$
|2,403,831
|License revenue
|247,059
|—
|Total revenue
|2,930,303
|2,403,831
|Costs and expenses:
|Costs of research and development revenue
|2,123,193
|1,944,438
|Research and development
|4,501,365
|8,392,370
|General and administrative
|6,421,505
|6,697,617
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|49,918
|96,893
|Total costs and expenses
|13,095,981
|17,131,318
|Loss from operations
|(10,165,678
|)
|(14,727,487
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|180,420
|51,704
|Other income
|250,000
|1,605,532
|Total other income
|430,420
|1,657,236
|Net loss
|$
|(9,735,258
|)
|$
|(13,070,251
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|28,364,482
|27,838,047
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of Dyadic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023.
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,794,272
|$
|15,748,480
|Short-term investment securities
|6,847,270
|4,511,780
|Interest receivable
|58,285
|94,375
|Accounts receivable
|330,001
|277,831
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|392,236
|375,830
|Total current assets
|13,422,064
|21,008,296
|Non-current assets:
|Investment in Alphazyme
|284,709
|284,709
|Other assets
|6,045
|6,117
|Total assets
|$
|13,712,818
|$
|21,299,122
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,276,313
|$
|1,547,953
|Accrued expenses
|955,081
|709,560
|Deferred research and development obligations
|40,743
|151,147
|Deferred license revenue, current portion
|176,471
|147,059
|Total current liabilities
|2,448,608
|2,555,719
|Deferred license revenue, net of current portion
|176,471
|352,941
|Total liabilities
|2,625,079
|2,908,660
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 5)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.0001 par value:
|Authorized shares - 5,000,000; none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.001 par value:
|Authorized shares - 100,000,000; issued shares - 40,816,602 and 40,482,659, outstanding shares - 28,563,100 and 28,229,157 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|40,817
|40,483
|Additional paid-in capital
|103,458,697
|101,026,496
|Treasury stock, shares held at cost - 12,253,502
|(18,929,915
|)
|(18,929,915
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(73,481,860
|)
|(63,746,602
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|11,087,739
|18,390,462
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,712,818
|$
|21,299,122
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of Dyadic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023.