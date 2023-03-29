USD 44 Bn Medical Foods Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% During 2023 to 2031 | Transparency Market Research

The global medical foods market growth is driven by the rise in consumer preference for disease-specific medical foods to manage their health has created significant business opportunities and availability of a wide product range to manage specific nutritional requirements as per doctor's prescription.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market research conducted by TMR, the global medical foods industry was valued at USD 23.0 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to surpass USD 44.0 Bn during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



The market research report includes various parameters such as competitive scenarios, key growth drivers, emerging trends, and regional analysis. Deep insights on the market by the expert team shed light on the market prospects. This information could prove to be beneficial for the stakeholders to take appropriate business decisions.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities By 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 23.0 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 44.0 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 232 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Disease Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered Nutricia (Danone), Nestlé S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi, Friso, Morinaga Milk Industry, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., and Medtrition

Medical foods are products formulated with a specific intention to provide nutrition as per the requirement of a particular disease. These foods play a crucial role in diet management and are consumed under the doctor's observation. Medical foods add nutritional value to a patient's diet in the form of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and other nutrients. These foods are formulated for specific medical needs as per the disease and support the well-being of patients.



The important aspect of medical foods is the dietary management of specific diseases by providing essential nutrients, which have made it popular among the medical fraternity. These aspects are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global medical foods market.

Medical Foods Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in Demand for Personalized Nutrition Propels Market Growth: Surge in incidences of chronic disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, and others, has spurred market demand for disease-specific medical foods. Rise in the geriatric global population presents significant opportunities for developing age-specific personalized medical foods according to health requirements. These factors are likely to augment medical foods business growth in the next few years.

Increase in Health Awareness to Bolster Market Development: Inclination of the global population toward maintaining health since the COVID-19 pandemic is augmenting the medical foods market. Importance of diet and supplementary nutritional support has opened new growth avenues in the global market.

Integration of IoT in Healthcare to Bolster Industry Growth: Advancements in the medical sector have led to the integration of IoT to enhance patient outcomes and monitor patient health regularly. Wearable devices and mobile integrated apps play a crucial role in making this possible. Personalized nutritional substitutes are recommended by healthcare professionals based on the present health condition of the patients. Furthermore, digital technologies create a connection between the patient and the doctor, which enables the formulation of personalized nutritional goals. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the medical foods market in the near future.

Share Your Exact Requirements so We Can Provide the Best Solution: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=45447

Key Findings of Medical Foods Market Report

Powder Segment to Witness Lucrative Growth: Demand for powdered medical foods is rising due to convenience and nutritional value. These medical foods can be transported easily and have a long shelf life. Powdered foods make it easy for clinicians to regulate the dosages as per requirements. Additionally, these can be easily mixed with other foods or liquids that add to the nutritional value. These factors have increased the sales of powdered medical foods in the past few years.

Gastrointestinal Disorder Segment to Experience Rapid Growth: High prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders across the globe has led to conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). These diseases can be managed through the intake of specific medical foods. This is expected to augment business growth.

Oral Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities: On-the-go consumption of medical foods without medical supervision is expected to drive the oral segment. Oral medical food products provide nutritional benefits to patients suffering from cancer, diabetes, and other deficiencies. Oral intake of powder, beverages, and snacks can efficiently manage the patient's health by providing them with essential nutrients.

Pharmacies & Drug Stores Segment to Witness Robust Growth: In terms of distribution channel, the global medical foods market has been classified into pharmacies, drug stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online channels, and other networks. The pharmacies & drug stores segment experienced rapid growth due to the efficiency of these channels in offering a range of nutritional foods and supplements as per consumer demand.

Medical Foods Market: Regional Dynamics

According to the medical foods market analysis by TMR, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical foods market from 2023-2031. An increase in the incidence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases is fueling the need for medical foods in the region. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives to create health awareness among individuals and the development of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to augment the medical foods market in North America.

The market in Europe is driven by the rise in the geriatric population. Increase in demand for age- and health-specific products has propelled industry growth in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is propelled by the increase in health consciousness, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and surge in the spending capacity of individuals.

Medical Foods Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global market are focusing on R&D to develop new products. These players have adopted strategies such as M&A, JVs, and startups to increase market share.

Major players in the market are:

Abbot Laboratories

Morinaga Milk Industry

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Friso

Nutrition Fresenius Kabi

Nestle S.A

Grow your profit margin with Transparency Market Research – Buy the Report!



Medical Foods Market: Segmentation



Product Type:

Pills

Powder

Liquid

Others

Disease Type

Orphan Disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Sickle Cell Anemia Hemophilia

Cancer

Neurological & Psychological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Pain Management

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Ophthalmology

Diabetes

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Epilepsy



Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com