Air Allergen & Mold Testing Environmental Justice Day at Georgia State Capitol

participates including state officials, Air Allergen Mold testing, GCV education fund, Black Voters Matter
Image shows studies by various academia showing correlation with indoor air and health issues
When examining indoor air quality samples, they tell us the type and quantity of particulate , fibers, skin fragments
Flyer for Environmental Justice day
highlights the importance of environmental justice and commemorate the contributions
Environmental justice is not just a day, but a fundamental principle that must guide us. We must commitment to protecting our planet, Until all communities have access to clean air, clean water”
— Lance Gibbs
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Justice took center stage at the Georgia State Capital as Senators, Representatives, and members of Atlanta’s Civic Organizations gathered to honor late Representative Tish Naghise with the Environmental Justice Vanguard Award presented by Daniel Blackmon, Regional Administrator for EPA Region 4. Tish Naghise was a champion for clean air and water for everyone. Speakers elaborated on current efforts to provide clean air and water to all parts of our community.
Addressing clean air, Richard Johnson, CEO of Air Allergen & Mold Testing, pointed out that 90% of the air we breathe comes from indoors. Controlling the quality of the indoor air has a significant impact on the health of the occupants. He pointed out that the air many people breathe is degrading their health and shortening their lives.
This is especially true in the communities who live in substandard homes or apartments that are often poorly maintained.
He went on to say that fortunately, removing pollutants from the air we breathe is neither difficult nor expensive.
Particles can be removed by better filtration, microbial growth can be reduced by proper moisture and humidity control, and gaseous pollutants can be diluted by conditioned ventilation. Meaningful involvement in these solutions requires educating the public and lawfully requiring landlords to provide health air the same way they provide potable water. The long term solution is to modify building codes to provide healthier air for all people when the built environment is created. Information about the health effects associated with indoor air quality can be found at www.airallergen.com under the dropdown labeled ‘Studies”
Contact
Richard Johnson
Air Allergen & Mold Testing
+1 770-938-4861
email us here