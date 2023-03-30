[Latest] Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Size, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.32 Bn By 2030, At 15% CAGR
The Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market was estimated at USD 0.75 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.32 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030.
Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: Overview
Cartilage regeneration replaces articular cartilage, a cushion between bone terminals. When cartilage is damaged or worn out, a bone will collide with another bone, causing discomfort close to the sensitive nerve ends. In addition, as a result of its poor blood supply, cartilage has a limited capacity for self-repair.
Cartilage repair is restoring the cartilage surface of a joint damaged by an osteochondral or chondral defect. It may take weeks or even months for swelling to go down after an injury that causes a damaged joint to enlarge. Because of its limited mitotic capacity and vascular structure, articular cartilage is a defect brought on by osteoarthritis and is less crucial for any repairs. Symptoms of cartilage loss include physical impairment, stiffness, soreness, and inflammation of the muscles.
Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: Growth Drivers
Due to an aging population, rising obesity rates, rising healthcare costs, and increased sports-related injuries, the global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration market is expanding significantly. The market is also growing due to an increase in cutting-edge product introductions and the expansion of medical tourism, both raising awareness of cartilage treatment options worldwide. Due to the long-term effects of this treatment, the segment for cell-based therapies is predicted to increase at the quickest rate during the forecast period.
Global cartilage repair/regeneration product makers should benefit from the emerging economies’ rapid economic expansion and the technological advancements in cartilage repair and regeneration products. The main barriers to the global market development, however, are the high cost of these medications and the absence of insurance coverage for these therapies.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration market size was valued at around USD 0.75 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Early adoption of cartilage restoration or regeneration techniques can stop the onset of osteoarthritis. The market can be divided into two categories based on the application: fibrocartilage repair and regeneration and hyaline cartilage repair and regeneration.
D) ndividuals with COVID-19 had their elective surgeries rejected (canceled/postponed) in order to reserve or devote limited capacity and resources (such as hospital beds and medical staff) toward treating patients undergoing elective procedures. To combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, curfews and lockdowns have also been enforced in a number of countries.
E) The projected period is expected to see a slowdown in the market growth for cartilage repair due to the rising rates of diabetes and obesity around the world. Diabetes accelerates the loss of cartilage. Additionally, a rise in the proportion of obese (overweight) people is anticipated during the predicted period, especially in Latin America and the MEA region.
F) The global geriatric population, which is susceptible to chronic diseases and is anticipated to be a significant driver of the rise in cartilage repair procedures, is predicted by the American Heart Association (AHA) to account for approximately 20.0% of the total population by 2030. This population is expected to support the market during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape
According to the regional study, North America will maintain its market dominance over the forecast. The target market, progress in biomaterial studies, and rise in musculoskeletal illnesses are the driving forces behind the market’s expansion. In addition, increased osteoporosis disorders cases brought on by changing lifestyles in nations like Germany and France contribute to the region’s expansion.
Due to their recent adoption of cutting-edge and affordable medical procedures, Europe and Asia-Pacific are predicted to see a significant share rise during the projection period. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased R & D spending by different venture capitalists and investors will shape the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration market in the coming years.
Key Players
Smith & Nephew plc
Zimmer Biomet
DePuy Synthes
Stryker Corporation
Braun Melsungen AG
Vericel Corporation
Anika Therapeutics
MEDIPOST Co.Ltd.
RTI Surgical (RTI)
Arthrex, Inc.
CONMED CORPORATION
Regrow Biosciences PVT.LTD
Geistlich Pharma AG
Orthocell Ltd
AlloSource
Bio-Tissue
The Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market is segmented as follows:
By Treatment Modality
Cell-Based
Non-Cell-Based
By Application
Fibrocartilage
Hyaline Cartilage
By Treatment
Palliative
Intrinsic Repair Stimulus
By Site
Knee
Ankle
Spine
Hip
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
