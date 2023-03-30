[Latest] Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Size, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.32 Bn By 2030, At 15% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market was at US$ 0.75 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 2.32 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 15% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market was estimated at USD 0.75 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.32 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights