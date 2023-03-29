David Marom and The Horizon Group are Making Progress on the 609 Second Avenue Project

An 18-story residential building is coming to Kips Bay, Manhattan, and everyone is buzzing about it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Marom and the Horizon Group are currently developing the exciting 609 Second Avenue project, which is going up in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Fischer + Makooi Architects designed this spectacular, distinctive building that will provide housing to many different people.

The building is located between East 33rd and 34th Streets, slightly south of Murray Hill. The finished structure will be approximately 212 feet tall, offering 65 luxury condominium units of up to 3 bedrooms.

According to The Horizon Group’s website, the outside of the building will feature cascading setbacks, with beautifully rounded corners that will be landscaped to make the building look natural. Stylish lines of black brick will run horizontally around the property. Along with an appealing outside, the building will have many modern, comfortable apartments.

Each apartment will also feature outdoor terraces or balconies, offering a comfortable and relatively private outdoor space to enjoy good weather, share a glass of wine with a friend, or read a book in comfort.

David Marom’s new building is conveniently located for people who travel around New York City. It’s close to several subway lines, including the 4, 5, 6 and 7, as well as the Metro-North trains heading toward Grand Central Station.

The building will have a range of attractive features for the residents, including:

- A landscaped courtyard and a stunning water feature

- A half-size basketball court for the residents

- A rooftop deck furnished with amazing views of the city as well as cooking and dining areas

- A 24-hour concierge

- A lobby with an attendant

- A full fitness center for a convenient way to work out

- A lounge for relaxing, entertaining, or working

Online resources suggest this building will be a phenomenal place to live, and David Marom has once again excelled in his incredible building design. The place is progressing quickly, although no official completion date has been announced yet. It currently stands three stories high.

David Marom and The Horizon Group have built a wide variety of beautiful homes across New York City. The group is constantly looking to promote equity for demographics who may otherwise be overlooked.

The group has partnered with Pawsability Dog Club, a non-profit dog daycare that provides vocational training and employment opportunities for autistic adults. The charity cares for dogs and gives adults who might struggle in conventional workplaces a chance to learn soft and hard skills in an accommodated environment. This is just one way Marom’s company is giving back and building a feeling of community.