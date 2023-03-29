Carrie Colbert on Venture Funding For Women Business Owners, with Stefan Whitwell on CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast

There were 2,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,126 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrie Colbert is the founder of Curate Capital, an up and coming venture fund focused on supporting female founders across the United States. Her goal is to use her business savvy to help post-revenue women founders access the capital and support they need for their businesses to keep thriving. In this episode, Carrie talks about why she decided to start a women-centered venture capital fund, the importance of self-awareness and self-care, and the incredible possibilities created when a team is incentivized toward a common goal.
“We're going to be better business people when we take better care of ourselves as well. So it's not necessarily just a selfish thing either. We’re better for our families, our communities, and our businesses when we're in a better condition ourselves,” explains Carrie Colbert, founder of Curate Capital, a venture capital investment business that funds women-owned businesses around the world. As a female founder herself, Carrie is no stranger to the unique challenges facing women-owned businesses. Today, she joins host Stefan Whitwell to talk about venture investing, the value of positive recognition, and the importance of self-care.
Listen to the full podcast interview by Stefan Whitwell with Carrie Colbert on your preferred podcast channel.
In this podcast Stefan Whitwell uncovers:
Carrie Colbert, founder of Curate Capital
Podcast Quotes:
About the Podcast Guest:
To learn more about Carrie Colbert visit her website (Curate Capital).
About the Host:
Stefan is an Austin, Texas based CEO, wealth advisor, and tax planner for business owners, executives, investors and philanthropists. He believes that true wealth is lived at the intersection of health, wealth and purpose. Whitwell & Co. serves clients coast to coast and has particular expertise in tax planning (to keep more of what you make) and private investments. Stefan particularly enjoys helping protect special needs children with insurance based solutions and working with clients to use tax-efficient annuities to generate life-long cash flow. Stefan comes from a musical family and regularly plays violin and trains in BJJ to help him find balance and a tiny bit of sanity amidst all the craziness today.
About CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast:
Each CEO and business owner's journey is unique and full of powerful lessons. Join Stefan Whitwell, founder of his own nationwide investment and wealth management firm, as he interviews fellow seasoned executives and business owners. Each week will bring an inside peek into how they fill their tanks, celebrate their teams' wins, and maintain success without burning out.
