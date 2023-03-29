GREG SEELEY PUBLISHES A CIVIL WAR DRAMA NOVEL

Greg Seeley dives deep into the lives of people during the American Civil War in his book Henry’s Pride
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are countless yet very specific reasons why wars—international or domestic—come about. One is when different political agendas do not meet halfway through, which is what prompted the American Civil War back in 1861-65. Author Greg Seeley writes Henry’s Pride, a novel inspired by the very event.
Published in 2016, Henry’s Pride is inspired by Seeley's great grandfather’s handwritten journals and letters back in divisive America. It zooms in on the realistic experiences of the people on both sides of the conflict, narrating a world so human and, therefore, flawed.
Pamela Allegretto, an Amazon customer, says, “Henry’s Pride places you in the moment. The book alternates among multiple points of view, following the chronology of the war and suprising the reader at every turn. Short, quick scenes, interspersed with letters, do a good job of centering the story on a specific cast of interconnected characters.”
A gripping, compelling, and well-researched Civil War drama, Henry’s Pride takes its readers to a roller coaster of emotions.
Greg Seeley, a now retired certified public accountant, was raised in north of Afton, Iowa. He is a history major graduate from the University of Northern Iowa and earned his master’s degree in the University of Iowa.. He currently resides in Overland Park, Kansas with his wife, Carolyn, who is a retired Math teacher. Henry's Pride is his first novel with the sequel to Henry's Land, A Broken Peace. And coming soon “Henry’s Promise: Reckonings”.
A Civil War enthusiast or not, do not miss out on the masterpiece that Henry’s Pride is. You can visit his website at https://gcseeley.com/ to explore all his books. You can also order a copy of Henry's Pride on Amazon.
