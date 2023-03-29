Ewing Sarcoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032 | DelveInsight

The Ewing sarcoma market is predicted to grow positively owing to the anticipated launch of therapies such as Vigil, Eribulin mesylate during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032. Moreover, widespread research and developmental activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with rising incidence, will further fuel the growth of the Ewing sarcoma market.

The Ewing sarcoma market is predicted to grow positively owing to the anticipated launch of therapies such as Vigil, Eribulin mesylate during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032. Moreover, widespread research and developmental activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with rising incidence, will further fuel the growth of the Ewing sarcoma market.

DelveInsight’s Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Ewing sarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Ewing sarcoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the assessment by DelveInsight, throughout the study period, an increasing trend in the incident cases of Ewing’s sarcoma is expected to occur in the US.

Leading Ewing sarcoma companies such as Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Inc., and others are developing novel Ewing sarcoma drugs that can be available in the Ewing sarcoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Ewing sarcoma drugs that can be available in the Ewing sarcoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Ewing sarcoma treatment include Vigil EWS, Eribulin mesylate, Seclidemstat, SM-88, Lurbinectedin, CP-751,871, Abemaciclib, CLR 131, VAL-413, TP-1287, Nivolumab, Bempegaldesleukin, INBRX-109 , and others.

and others. The emerging therapeutics options in the Ewing sarcoma treatment landscape are focusing on novel targets.

Ewing Sarcoma Overview

Ewing’s sarcoma, also known as peripheral primitive neuroectodermal tumor, Askin tumor, extraosseous Ewing sarcoma, and the Ewing sarcoma family of tumors, is a type of malignant tumor that begins in the bone. It primarily affects children and young adults, and it is most common during the adolescent years. Except for a mismatch in genetic material on chromosomes 11 and 22, the cause of Ewing’s sarcoma is unknown. At the tumor site, there is usually pain and possibly swelling. Conversely, the tumor may be present for months before it becomes large enough to cause pain and swelling. The presence of a mass is sometimes the first Ewing sarcoma symptom.

After discussing symptoms, a physical examination is performed to confirm the Ewing sarcoma diagnosis. X-rays, MRI scans, CT scans, and bone scans are preferred imaging tests. A biopsy is performed to confirm the presence of any tumor. Following tumor identification, cancer staging is determined by additional tests such as blood tests, CT scans of the lungs, bone scans, and bone marrow biopsy.





Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, EU5 has a significant number of Ewing’s sarcoma as the estimated incidence is considered to be 1.5 per million among people of European descent. The lowest incident population of Ewing sarcoma was recorded in Japan as compared to the US and EU5.

The Ewing sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Ewing Sarcoma Incident Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Age-Specific Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Subtype-specific Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Treatable Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Gender-Specific Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Treatment Market

The Ewing sarcoma treatment is primarily determined by where it is located in the body and how far it has spread when it is discovered. Vincristine, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and etoposide are always included in multidrug chemotherapy for Ewing sarcoma. Most protocols also include cyclophosphamide and, in some cases, actinomycin. The mode of administration and dose intensity of cyclophosphamide within courses varies significantly across protocols. According to the European Intergroup Cooperative Ewing Sarcoma Study (EICESS), 1.2 g of cyclophosphamide produced a similar event-free survival (EFS) compared to 6 g of ifosfamide in patients with lower-risk disease, and there was a trend toward better EFS for patients with localized Ewing sarcoma and higher-risk disease when treatment included etoposide.

Ewing sarcoma treatment approaches and therapeutic aggressiveness must be adjusted to maximize local control while minimizing morbidity. The most common method of local control is surgery. In cases where the functional or cosmetic morbidity of surgery is deemed too high by experienced surgical oncologists, radiation therapy is an effective alternative modality for local control. However, in the immature skeleton, radiation therapy can result in deformities that are more morbid than surgical deformities. Postoperative radiation therapy is indicated when complete surgical resection with pathologically negative margins cannot be obtained.

Key Ewing Sarcoma Therapies and Companies

Vigil EWS: Gradalis

Eribulin mesylate: Eisai

Seclidemstat: Salarius Pharmaceuticals

SM-88: Tyme

Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

CP-751,871: Pfizer

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

VAL-413: Valent Technologies, LLC

TP-1287: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc.

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

Bempegaldesleukin: Bristol Myers Squibb/Nektar Therapeutics

INBRX-109: Inhibrx, Inc.

Ewing Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Ewing sarcoma market is expected to change due to the improvement in the diagnosis, incremental healthcare expenditure across the world and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2022─2032. In addition, leading companies all over the globe are persistently working towards the development of new treatment therapies, which will further propel the Ewing sarcoma market growth.

Overall, the outcome of Ewing sarcoma has improved due to the tremendous efforts of researchers and clinicians all over the world, improved liaison between all stakeholders of the treating team, and collaborative international research in a large number of cases. The main challenge now is to prevent a recurrence, drug resistance, reduce therapy-related long-term toxicities, and improve outcomes in patients with metastatic and relapsed/recurrent disease. So far, no potential biomarker has been identified to predict the therapeutic efficacy of chemotherapeutic agents or recurrences. The future hope lies in the discovery of useful biomarkers, a better understanding of disease biology and chemotherapy resistance in Ewing sarcoma cells, the proper design and execution of targeted therapies currently in clinical trials, and the improved use of high throughput methods to detect novel driver mutations/pathways and potential targets.

Furthermore, the Ewing sarcoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Ewing sarcoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Ewing Sarcoma Companies Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Inc., and others Key Ewing Sarcoma Therapies Vigil EWS, Eribulin mesylate, Seclidemstat, SM-88, Lurbinectedin, CP-751,871, Abemaciclib, CLR 131, VAL-413, TP-1287, Nivolumab, Bempegaldesleukin, INBRX-109, and others

Scope of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Ewing Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Ewing Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Ewing Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ewing Sarcoma drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ewing Sarcoma drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ewing Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ewing Sarcoma Market Key Insights 2. Ewing Sarcoma Market Report Introduction 3. Ewing Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Ewing Sarcoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Ewing Sarcoma Treatment and Management 7. Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Ewing Sarcoma Marketed Drugs 10. Ewing Sarcoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Ewing Sarcoma Market Analysis 12. Ewing Sarcoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Ewing Sarcoma Market Drivers 16. Ewing Sarcoma Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

