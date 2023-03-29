WholesaleBackup: The IDrive Alternative Backup Software for Resellers & MSPs
EINPresswire.com/ -- WholesaleBackup, the leading provider of cloud backup software, is proud to announce the launch of its new software, the perfect IDrive alternative for resellers, backup providers, and managed service providers.
The new version offers more efficient multi-threaded processing power; an improved block-level backup engine, with lightning-fast file scanning, and intelligent rolling differential versioning technology that dramatically decreases the amount of data that needs to be stored, and allows you to easily process large files such as SQL databases, virtual machine’s, and disk images.
WholesaleBackup's software provides a comprehensive solution for cloud backup, archiving, and disaster recovery. It is designed to be easy to use and manage, with an intuitive user interface and powerful features. The software is also highly secure, with encryption and authentication features to protect data from unauthorized access.
WholesaleBackup's software is designed to be cost-effective and scalable, allowing resellers, backup providers, and managed service providers to offer their customers a reliable and secure cloud backup solution. The software also provides a range of features, such as automated backups, file versioning, and data deduplication, to ensure that customer's data is always safe and secure.
With over 15 years of experience, WholesaleBackup has been providing Managed Service Providers with MSP cloud backup software platforms that are customizable, brandable, and reliable. MSPs need a backup platform that does the job efficiently, meeting security and compliance protocol. While maintaining the ability to become flexible based on the needs of the customer. WholesaleBackup’s MSP backup software delivers a heavy set of features while running light on the user’s system.
What their Partners are Saying: “We were able to quickly restore our client's data without any issues using their last good backup – saving them from total data loss and stopping their business!” - Joe Massa - IT Administrator, BullDog Technologies (Vanguard Systems)
WholesaleBackup's software is the perfect IDrive alternative for Cloud Storage Resellers, Backup Providers, and MSPs. The backup software meets strict data compliance requirements and regulations for PCI and HIPAA. With the IDrive alternative backup solution, you will find everything needed to successfully run a data recovery cloud backup business in minutes, making it the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes.
For more information about WholesaleBackup's software, or to start a free trial please visit www.wholesalebackup.com.
David Remer
For more information about WholesaleBackup's software, or to start a free trial please visit www.wholesalebackup.com.
