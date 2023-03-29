Census Achieves Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation

Census, a leading data activation and reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that it has successfully achieved a Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud's newest fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service for the most demanding enterprise database workloads.

Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB is a new designation for validated technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google cloud engineering teams.

By earning this designation, Census has proven their product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Census products they use today work well with AlloyDB or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

"Google Cloud is a key partner for Census, and we are committed to providing great solutions with the Google Cloud product ecosystem, including AlloyDB," said Boris Jabes, Census Co-founder and CEO. "We are consistently looking to drive more innovation with our partners and this designation further supports our mission of simplifying and activating data across all cloud data repositories."

"We're delighted to recognize Census with the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Census' integrations with AlloyDB provide a validated customer experience and meet extensive performance benchmarks, giving customers more choice and capability for data integration and migration."

Being part of the program, Census will be able to more closely collaborate with Google Cloud partner engineering and AlloyDB teams to develop joint roadmaps.

To learn more about Census's expertise with Google Cloud's AlloyDB, visit our developer documentation.

To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB and its benefits visit.

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Sonos, Figma, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

