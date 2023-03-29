DNREC’s ‘Take A Kid Fishing!’ Spring Events Announced

A young angler shows off a catch made at a 2022 ‘Take-A-Kid Fishing!’ event held at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center. /DNREC photo

Registration Now Open for Series That Continues Through Late July

Do you know a child or young teen who might enjoy learning about fishing and delight in having the opportunity to catch a fish? The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites budding anglers ages 6 through 15 to come out with a parent, grandparent, or guardian and learn how to fish through the “Take A Kid Fishing!” program. Educators from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resources Education Center will be on hand to lead the activities and teach fishing skills.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” events are offered free of charge to all participants, but advance registration is required at de.gov/takf. While all fishing equipment is provided at no charge for use at the events, advance registration ensures that enough fishing gear is on hand at each “Take A Kid Fishing!” date.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” teaches young anglers fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts, including catch-and-release. Along with the angling experience, these free fishing events also feature activity stations and prizes. When participating in them, packing refreshments and a picnic lunch is encouraged.

“Take A Kid Fishing!” events will be held starting in April, with dates and locations below:

9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 12, Silver Lake Park, Dover

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday April 13, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10, Lums Pond State Park, Bear

5 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 24, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 29, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 1, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 8, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 13, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 15, Redden State Forest, Georgetown

5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20, Silver Lake Park, Dover,

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 22, Lums Pond State Park, Bear

“Take A Kid Fishing!” event dates can also be found at de.gov/takf.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who accompany and engage in fishing with “Take a Kid Fishing!” participants must have a current Delaware fishing license or a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold. Online services at de.gov/fishinglicense include fishing license purchases, FIN numbers, a list of participating license agents, and related information. Young people under the age of 16 are exempt from license and FIN requirements.

More information about fishing in the First State also can be found in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.

“Take A Kid Fishing!” is sponsored by the DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center, with host sites provided by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation, the Delaware Forest Service within the Department of Agriculture and City of Dover Parks and Recreation.

