Amplify ETFs Declares March Income Distributions for its ETFs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces March income distributions for its ETFs.
|ETF Name
|Ticker
|Amount per Share
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|DIVO
|$0.13948
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|IDVO
|$0.13230
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
|ISWN
|$0.13843
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF
|NDIV
|$0.24540
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF
|QSWN
|$0.13069
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury ETF
|SWAN
|$0.19827
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Amplify High Income ETF
|YYY
|$0.12000
|3/29/2023
|3/30/2023
|3/31/2023
Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 2/28/2023). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.
Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
Media Contacts:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com
