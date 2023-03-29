The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field" Now Available for Pre-Order

The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field BookCcover
Pre-order "The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field," – a comprehensive resource on light-based treatments for aesthetic professionals.
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly anticipated book from Springer, "The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field," is now available for pre-order. This comprehensive reference to light-based treatments combines theory and best practices, making it an essential resource for healthcare professionals working in the aesthetic medicine field.
The lead author, Dr. Kamal Alhallak, has teamed up with co-authors Dr. Salem Tomi, Dr. Adel Abdulhafid, and R.N. Dima Omran to provide a unique, in-depth look at the various modalities and platforms of laser and IPL treatments. The book discusses the most recent technological advancements and offers practical insights into comprehensive treatment protocols, settings, and laser operating procedures.
"The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field" stands out for its comparison of the mechanism of action of different lasers based on skin-light interaction, wavelength, pulse width, and delivery methods. This makes the book invaluable for new practitioners and medical directors in the aesthetic medicine field.
With over 100 colour images and videos, the book serves as a highly effective visual aid for readers, especially when following treatment protocols. Chapters cover every aspect of laser and IPL in aesthetics, including skin anatomy, Laser hair removal, vascular lesions, pigmentary conditions, scar remodelling, stretch mark revision, facial rejuvenation, skin toning technologies, and wrinkle reduction methods. Additionally, two chapters offer guidance on investing in new and refurbished laser machines.
Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre, emphasizes the importance of the book, stating, "This comprehensive guide is designed to provide practitioners with the latest knowledge and best practices in the ever-evolving field of aesthetic medicine. Our aim is to empower healthcare professionals to refine their skills and stay current on the most effective light-based treatments for their patients."
Don't miss the opportunity to pre-order "The Ultimate Guide for Laser and IPL in the Aesthetic Field" and enhance your understanding of the most effective laser and IPL treatments in aesthetics. This indispensable resource is sure to become a go-to reference for any aesthetic practitioner.
