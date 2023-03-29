E-reader Market to Attain Valuation of USD 13.95 billion by 2027 at 6.25% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

E-reader Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Screen Size (Below 6 Inch, 6 to 8 Inch, 8 to 10 Inch and Above 10 Inch), Distribution Channel (Store-based and non-store based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), E-reader Market Information by Screen Size, Screen Type, Connectivity, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, E-reader Market could thrive at a rate of 6.25% between 2020 and 2027. The market size will be reaching around USD 13.95 billion by the end of the year 2027.

Market Synopsis

Electronic reading devices called e-readers also referred to as E-books, are used to read e-books and periodicals. A computerized book, an E-Reader, includes text, graphs, images, and tabular data. It is frequently used to read electronic publications such as e-letters, magazines, and journals. E-readers replicate the feeling of reading on paper.

E-Readers include screens that range in size, allowing you to read at a magnified size. This relieves eye strain, which is driving the global e-reader market ahead. Many individual authors and publishers make up most of the fragmented e-book market, which has many players. The two biggest e-book platforms are Apple's iBooks Author and Amazon's KDP. To increase their market shares, major firms in the industry use tactics including joint ventures and partnerships with local and small publications.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 13.95 billion CAGR 6.25% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Screen Size, Screen Type, Connectivity, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers digital advancement in the global education sector adaption rate of e-learning

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the E-reader industry include

Barnes & Noble

Ectacto Inc

Sony Corporation

Amazon.com Inc

News Corporation

Hanvon Technology

Onyx International Inc

Rakuten Kobo

Arta Tech

PocketBook International

Bookeen

March 2022

Lulu Direct, the newest addition to Lulu.com's publishing platform, was supposed to give authors access to direct-to-consumer sales channels and the convenience of print-on-demand. This cutting-edge technology was integrated with well-known e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, simplifying the management of sales, fulfillment, and supply chain logistics for authors and artists.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in online free e-books and a movement in tech-savvy individuals' preferences from traditional books to portable electronic reading devices. The capability of reading and managing purchased e-books on the cloud is anticipated to affect market expansion positively. For the next seven years, it is anticipated that the rising use of smartphones, tablets, and phablets will favor the expansion of the e-reader market. Because it is anticipated that students and business professionals will have a significant demand for e-books, marketers typically target this market to have the greatest impact.

Market Restraints:

The availability of low-cost tablets and phablets is expected to restrain market growth since consumers are less likely to choose these devices over basic e-book readers because they offer additional features in addition to e-book compatibility.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19’s impact has given way to numerous repercussions for people worldwide. The Despite the fact that the COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on many markets throughout the world, the market's impact was somewhat muted because so many schools, universities, and colleges switched to an online education paradigm, which sparked a huge demand for e-readers. And as a result, the E-reader Market Share increased at a respectable rate. Several manufacturers had difficulties during the production process, but they quickly used technology to resolve them.

Market Segmentation

By Screen Size

The Screen Sizes in the market include Below 6 Inch, 6 to 8 Inch, 8 to 10 Inch, Above 10 Inch.

By Screen Type

E-ink and LCD have been listed as the top industry Screen Types in the study.

By Connectivity

The market is categorized under 3/4G, and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

By Application

The market is segmented into kids, workers, students, and senior people based on the application.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based and non-store-based, are the major distribution channels available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

North America clinches the leading position in the market; the popularity of linked gadgets like smartphones, tablets, iPads, and other devices has increased demand for e-readers. Additionally, regional differences in ITC spending and technical improvements are projected to boost the market. Major firms in this region are concentrating on releasing e-Readers and eBooks to get a competitive edge in the industry.

The North American market will be performing tremendously well in the future; due to customer demand for quick access and mobility, e-books were a natural and early replacement for printed books in North America. Publishers continually redefine and develop new conceptions of books in response to consumers' growing acceptance of new reading devices.

Asia Pacific sees a popular trend. The adoption of e-learning in the curriculum is growing due to technological developments in the education sector, which will enhance students' individual learning experiences. This is one of the main elements influencing the market's expansion. Free e-books, including works of fiction, classics, and reference materials, are available to e-book readers, letting users add notes, hyperlinks, and keyword searches. Thus, to improve their overall reading experience, students—especially those at universities—are switching from traditional books to e-books.

