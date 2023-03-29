Proposed amendments to the Official Languages Act

There were 2,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,934 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, March 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government today introduced a bill to amend the Official Languages Act.
The purpose of the amendments is to:
“We feel strongly that by making the new Secretariat of Official Languages responsible for co-ordinating, supporting and promoting the Official Languages Act, our province will be better equipped to continue fully realizing its role as a leader in bilingualism,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.
These amendments are being made in response to the recommendations in a report from the commissioners appointed by the provincial government to undertake a review of the Official Languages Act, Judge Yvette Finn and John McLaughlin.
"We are confident that the clarification of certain aspects of the commissioner's role and the creation of a secretariat will position us to continue advancing the rights of both linguistic communities while also meeting the needs of the general public with regard to official languages," said Higgs.