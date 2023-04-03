Salt Cave Expert Dr. Smiechowski Provides Guidance for their Safe and Effective Use

As the designer of the first public Himalayan salt cave, Dr. Smiechowski offers advice for businesses & customers joining the movement.

ORLEANS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Margaret Smiechowski – North America’s foremost expert on Himalayan salt and its therapeutic use in salt caves – is speaking out to provide people with the knowledge to safely construct and enjoy the benefits of unprocessed salt.

As the designer of the first public Himalayan salt cave, and current owner of Oceanair Himalayan Salt Caves in Florida and Massachusetts, Dr. Smiechowski has seen the number of salt therapy businesses grow rapidly in the US over the last five years, making it one of the fastest-growing trends in wellness.

“Not all salt caves are created equal,” said Dr. Smiechowski. “When used properly, Himalayan salt therapy is a game-changer for those with respiratory and other conditions, but when built by someone who does not understand salt, it can be ineffective and even dangerous.”

One of Dr. Smiechowski’s primary concerns about salt rooms is that they require a carefully-calibrated climate control system to prevent a hot or humid environment that could harm a building’s structure due to the corrosive nature of salt.

Additional factors to look out for include excessive doors and windows that limit a salt cave’s effectiveness, lack of maintenance that can cause damage to HVAC systems, and decor that can break down and cause airborne allergens.

“The simplest way for people getting into this business to protect themselves and their customers is to educate themselves beforehand and construct caves that are effective and safe,” added Dr. Smiechowski. “For consumers, do your research before you visit a cave. Look at the pictures on the website to see not just a close-up of one wall, but the bigger picture of what is in the cave. While in a salt cave, use a flashlight if possible to see if you can observe tiny particles of salt evenly filling the entire space. And, of course, notice how you feel after a session.”

