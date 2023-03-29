American House Bristol Receives Readers’ Choice Award for 2022

/EIN News/ -- Bristol, Tennessee, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American House Bristol is proud to announce it has been recognized by Bristol Now as the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards top retirement community.

Located in Tennessee's country music stronghold, American House Bristol offers industry-leading memory care and assisted living for residents.

Bristol Now is a product of Six Rivers Media, LLC, a locally owned and managed company and the largest news gathering organization in the Appalachian Highlands. The outlet provides sweeping news, entertainment and sports coverage in the twin cities of Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

The Readers' Choice Awards give locals the opportunity to choose the best businesses in their city or town. Through nominations and voting, they choose the top in 21 selected groups with various categories.

The large number of submissions in American House Bristol's favor reflects the appreciation and respect locals have for the senior living community.

“We are proud to accept this award highlighting our dedication to providing best-in-class services to our residents and their loved ones,” said President & CEO of American House Senior Living Communities, Dale Watchowski. “Driven by our mission statement, Living Well Is Being Well™, we put our residents’ safety, happiness, health, comfort and care at the forefront of everything we do at American House.”

American House is privately held, and is ranked at number 23 in senior living owner/operators in the U.S. With over 60 communities, the company has an extensive presence of communities in Michigan, with a reach that extends throughout the Midwest, New England and the Southeast.

American House is a best-in-class innovative senior housing company creating sustainable value for residents and their families, with the goal to foster meaningful relationships that create memorable moments.

About American House

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com .

