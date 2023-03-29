Victor Rancour

Pulte Platform Partners with Las Vegas-based Summit A/C

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 29, 2023

Source contact: Victor Rancour

Pulte Platform

714-325-2259

Pulte Platform Partners with Las Vegas-based Summit A/C

[Riverside, CA] Pulte Platform, a group that invests in service companies, continued its expansion by partnering with Summit Air Conditioning and Heating. The relationship is one of several planned for the greater Las Vegas area over the next few months.

Pulte Platform makes investments in HVAC companies and provides financial resources to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Summit marks Pulte Platform’s 16th investment in 24 months.

Pulte CEO, Victor Rancour has used his winning sales and training formula to grow his HVAC business and expand into new markets. To date Pulte operates in 10 states and 14 different markets.

Rancour says, “With my partner, Bill Pulte, we set out two years ago with the goal of becoming the largest (and best) provider of HVAC service and sales in Southern California. We’re now expanding into new markets such as Las Vegas, which has enormous potential.” UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) predicts that the greater Las Vegas population will grow by over 40 percent by 2060.

“Summit Air Conditioning will retain its brand after the acquisition, and the current owner will stay on to provide uninterrupted high-quality service to current customers. Becoming part of the Pulte family of companies will provide an infusion of capital, economies of scale and other benefits to this team of experienced professionals.”

Rancour announced that all Summit employees will be retained. “A well-trained staff is the most important asset of any business, and it’s what we look for when we seek to acquire a company. Good people are what makes any business work,” he says. Summit Air Conditioning has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an average of 4.9 out of 5 rating from hundreds of online Google reviews. The company was established in 2012 and brings hundreds customer relationships developed over the past decade.

About Pulte Platform

Led by VIctor Rancour and Bill Pulte, the pair makes investments in heating and air companies across the country. In their unique model, they allow founders to retain majority ownership while providing the capital necessary to scale. HVAC owners benefit from an organized marketing strategy, equipment savings, financial coaching and business growth.

