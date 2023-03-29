AI Infrastructure Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 27.3% by 2030

AI Infrastructure Market

“The AI infrastructure market crossed the US$ 28.6 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 197.2 billion by 2030."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report is the market consisting of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in a wide range of end-user summaries on other markets “AI Infrastructure Market”, has introduced a new report titled. This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a complete and analytical look at various companies striving to achieve high market shares in the AI Infrastructure Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

AI infrastructure refers to the hardware and software components that are necessary to support artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The infrastructure may include specialized hardware such as graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs), and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), as well as high-performance computing (HPC) clusters and cloud-based platforms.

Click Here to Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on the AI Infrastructure Market in 2022:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIRE00025981

Top Companies in the AI Infrastructure Market include:

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

• Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)

• Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

• Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

• IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

• Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

• Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

• NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

• SAMSUNG (KRX: 005930)

• Xilinx Inc.

Recent Developments in the AI Infrastructure Market:

In May 2022, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the availability of two new consumer storage products, the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs), as an expansion of the Crucial NVMe SSD product portfolio. The Crucial P3 Plus SSD product line would deliver sequential read/write speeds up to 5000/4200 MB/s1, while next-generation Crucial P3 SSDs would provide read/write speeds up to 3500/3000 MB/s1.

In March 2022, NVIDIA Corporation announced a next-generation accelerated computing platform with NVIDIA Hopper architecture, to power the next wave of AI data centers and deliver an order of magnitude performance leap over its predecessor, i.e., NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

AI Infrastructure Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the AI Infrastructure Market on the basis of Types are:

• Hardware

• Software

On the basis of Application, the AI Infrastructure Market is segmented into:

• Government Organizations

• Enterprises

• Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Click Here to Buy Now:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/BMIRE00025981

Key Features of the Report and AI Infrastructure Market Highlights:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the regional market.

-AI Infrastructure market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the AI Infrastructure market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the AI Infrastructure market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of the AI Infrastructure market -particular drivers, constraints, and major micro-Markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the AI Infrastructure

AI Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022 to 2030:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: AI Infrastructure Market International and Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of the market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications.

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications.

Chapter 6: Analysis of AI Infrastructure Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of the market.

Chapter 9: ……………………. Continue to TOC

Finally, the report presents market information in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been maintained to provide maximum business value. It provides critical insight into market dynamics and enables strategic decision-making for established market participants and those willing to enter the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data for up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription services for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & semiconductors; Aerospace & Defence; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070