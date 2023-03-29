Mod-Fence Systems Launches Expanded Product Line to Enhance Event Fencing Solutions

Mod-Fence Systems, the leading provider of event fencing, announces the launch of an expanded product line to compliment current fencing systems.
We are excited to launch these complimentary new products to provide our customers with the highest quality, durability, and economical fencing solutions for any type of event.”
— Gauro Coen
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mod-Fence Systems, the leading supplier and distributor of modular, premium and portable vinyl PVC fencing, is proud to announce the launch of additional event fence panel sizes and product options for any type of event, festival, restaurant, amusement park, golf club, high end venue, arena, sporting event, event rental companies and more.
The new fence product additions are designed to provide customers with a comprehensive range and variety of event fencing solutions.
New products include 3ft Fence Panels allowing for greater layout and configurability, new Fence Swing Gates that easily connect to panels without tools, Event Rental Fence Kits that provide huge ROI, new 7ft Sport Outfield Fencing and Fence Transport and Storage Carts. These new product releases offer added functionality and flexibility for Mod-Fence Systems’ Mod-Traditional Fence and Mod-Picket Fence panel styles, as well as the upgraded Mod-Sport Outfield Fence.
To compliment their 6ft long Mod-Traditional Fence and 6ft long Mod-Picket Fence panel styles, the 3ft long fence panel is available in both fence styles and offers event planners, coordinators and rental agents the ultimate in design flexibility. Customize the length and layout of each fence panel to fit any event space.
The Mod-Gate Fence Swing Gate Panel provides easy access into fenced enclosures and connects to fence panels and posts without tools, making setup and takedown of the fencing a breeze. Iron casted wheels allow for a smooth opening and can be opened from either side. Mod-Gate also includes a latch lock.
The Event Rental Fence Mod-Kits are designed to provide a huge return on investment for event rental companies, as they are durable enough to be used multiple times. Reconfigure portable fencing into a variety of layouts sure to meet the needs of any size event. The Mod-Kit 60 and Mod-Kit 120 includes 10 Event Fence Panels and 12 Post Connectors for 60ft of linear fencing, or 20 Event Fence Panels and 24 Post Connectors for 120ft of linear fencing.
The new 7ft Mod-Sport Outfield Fence is designed to provide a safe and secure environment for any sport field. Mod-Sport Fencing comes with special TechnoTip™️ joints that allow the base to fold flat, preventing potential injuries by collapsing during on-field collisions and allows for simple transportation and storage.
Lightweight and easy to move, Mod-Sport Fencing is perfect for sporting and other outdoor events at high schools, universities, parks, community leagues, and sport-plexes of all sizes. Available in two different mesh color options (white and black), our durable PVC portable and reusable sport fence panels allows your field the option to host teams and leagues of all age ranges.
In addition, the Mod-Cart Fence Transport and Storage Cart makes it easy to move and store fence panels, saving you time and protecting your fencing. Each Mod-Cart can hold up to 60 linear feet of fencing that can be setup into just about any shape, size or layout.
The universal Mod-Post Connectors work with both fence style systems, providing clients with unparalleled design flexibility for an unlimited number of setups, layouts and configurations. The new proprietary multi-functional pivoting post connectors feature a hook and loop connection system. Once connected, fence panels can pivot 180° degrees, allowing users to quickly and easily rearrange or adjust as needs change.
With the launch of these new products, Mod-Fence Systems is continuing to lead the way in the event fencing industry. Their expanded product line is a testament to this commitment, and is designed to provide customers with the flexibility to create a custom event fencing solution that meets their specific needs.
###
Mod-Fence Systems, LLC. specializes in selling and renting premium, portable and modular fencing for tent events, amusement parks, golf courses, state fairs and any location where an attractive, yet durable, space delineator is required.
If you would like additional information about Mod-Fence Systems, please call 562-270-1677 or email sales@mod-fence.com.
