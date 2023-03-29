Overcoming Challenges in Health Information Management with NIX at the AIIM Webinar

NIX is pleased to announce an upcoming online webinar together with the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) Florida.
FIRENZE, FIRENZE, ITALY, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The webinar titled "Unlock the Power of Health Information Management: Acquire, Analyze, and Protect Data with Our Guidance." The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 6, at 11 am EDT, and is open to all healthcare organization leaders interested in improving their performance by transforming the way they manage their information.
Natalie Tkachenko, Healthcare Software Solutions Consultant at NIX, and speaker at the webinar, will address the challenges healthcare organizations face when implementing Health Information Management (HIM) practice. HIM is a critical practice in the healthcare industry, involving the collection, storage, analysis, and protection of patient data to inform clinical decision-making and ensure quality care and compliance with regulatory requirements.
During the webinar, attendees will learn practical solutions to help healthcare organizations implement HIM successfully, ensuring the solid protection of PII and PHI. Additionally, attendees will learn how to optimize the setup of intelligent information workflow, including the potential for ChatGPT in the orchestration of healthcare processing. The webinar will highlight the use of process automation and transformation by involving the use of electronic health record (EHR) systems, clinical decision support tools, data analytics software, and other digital technologies.
"We invite the community of intelligent information professionals to join us for this informative and engaging webinar. The webinar is designed to help healthcare organizations overcome the challenges they face when implementing HIM practice, and leverage advanced technologies to strengthen their HIM systems," said Natalie Tkachenko.
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United has already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.