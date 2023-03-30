5G Satellite Communication Market is estimated to be US$ 7.7 billion by 2032 – By PMI

Satellite Communication is the use of artificial satellites that provides communication links between various points on earth and plays an important role in global telecommunications system. Role of satellite in developing 5G network is to provide low latency data and high speed to cellular towers. Internet, radio, telephone, television and military applications are examples of satellite communication. Emergence of 5G Satellite Communication services for IoT (Internet of Things), has become the major factor in target market growth. Rising number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing has further facilitated the target market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for satellite communication solution from aviation industries to improve air traffic management and airline operations is expected to boost the demand for 5G Satellite Communication market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2023, Samsung launched standardized 5G NTN (non-terrestrial) modem technology to enable direct communication between satellites and smartphones. The company has planned to integrate this new technology into Exynos modern solutions and will accelerate process of commercialization of 5G satellite communications.
• In January 2023, Qualcomm launched “Snapdragon’ satellite, the world’s first satellite-based solution capable of supporting two-way messaging for premium smartphones based on flagship ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform’.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the 5G Satellite Communication market is increasing demand for 5G Satellite Communication. Increase in customer broadband demand and need for corporate enterprise network has further become the major contribution in target market growth. Further, growth in space development missions by many space organizations and continuous development in technology is anticipated to boost the demand for 5G Satellite Communication market growth in coming years. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
5G Satellite Communication Market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 7.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.0%. The 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented based on Orbits, Spectrum, By End-user, Satellite Solutions, and Region.
• Based on Orbits, 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented into LEO, MEO, and GEO.
• Based on Spectrum, 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented into L and S Band, C and X Band, and Ku and Ka Band.
• Based on End-user, 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented into Defense & Government, Transportation & Logistics, Aviation, Consumer Electronics, Heavy Industries, and Energy & Utilities.
• Based on Satellite Solutions, 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented into Backhaul and Tower Feed, Trunking and Head End Feed, Communication-On-The-Move, and Hybrid Multiplay.
• By Region, the 5G Satellite Communication Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key benefits of 5G Satellite Communication Market:
There are several key benefits of 5G satellite communication market, including:
1. Enhanced Connectivity: 5G satellite communication offers a significant improvement in connectivity, providing high-speed internet and data transfer rates to remote and rural areas. This technology is capable of providing seamless coverage even in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not available.
2. Improved Bandwidth: 5G satellite communication provides greater bandwidth and more reliable connections, which is essential for applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality.
3. Lower Latency: With 5G satellite communication, latency is significantly reduced, providing faster response times and improved performance for real-time applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and remote surgeries.
4. Increased Network Capacity: 5G satellite communication enables greater network capacity and can support a larger number of devices, providing more opportunities for new applications and services.
5. Global Coverage: 5G satellite communication can provide global coverage, making it a valuable tool for organizations with operations in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
6. Cost Savings: 5G satellite communication can reduce the cost of network infrastructure, as it does not require extensive cable and fiber installations. This can be particularly beneficial for organizations operating in developing countries or regions with limited infrastructure.
7. Emergency Communications: 5G satellite communication can provide essential communications during emergencies and natural disasters when terrestrial networks may be damaged or unavailable.
Ku and Ka Band
Key Questions:
Here are some key questions related to the 5G satellite communication market:
1. What is 5G satellite communication, and how does it differ from other forms of satellite communication?
2. What are the primary drivers of growth for the 5G satellite communication market, and what are the major challenges facing the industry?
3. What are the key features and capabilities of 5G satellite communication, and how do they benefit businesses and consumers?
4. What are the current and potential applications of 5G satellite communication, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?
5. What are the major players in the 5G satellite communication market, and what strategies are they adopting to compete and succeed?
6. How is the regulatory environment impacting the 5G satellite communication market, and what changes are expected in the future?
7. What are the key trends and developments in the 5G satellite communication market, and how are they likely to shape the industry in the years ahead?
8. What are the major regional markets for 5G satellite communication, and how are they expected to grow and evolve in the future?
