Alcohol Gummies Market is expected to reach $16.3 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031

The main factors influencing the global alcohol gummies market are the surge in demand for alcohol gummies

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alcohol Gummies Market by Type (Spirit gummies, Cocktail gummies), by Nature (Alcohol infused, Alcohol flavored), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global alcohol gummies industry generated $10.9 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $16.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32280

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in demand for consumption of alcohol gummies drives the growth of the global alcohol gummies market. However, lack of consumer awareness about the availability of alcohol gummies, particularly in emerging nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa restricts the market growth. Moreover, increased demand for handmade confections with alcohol presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Major Key Companies:

The major players analyzed for global alcohol gummies industry are Arewa Treats, Maggie Lyon Chocolatiers, Kate & Belle, The Candy Store, Sugarfina USA LLC, SugarSin, Inebriated Baker, Lolli & Pops, Smith & Sinclair US, and Squish Candies.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in most of the nations in this region choose to purchase premium alcohol gummies from specialty stores due to the distinctive variety of appealing products offered and the convenient packaging. It appears that customers are opting for premium products. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The primary factors influencing the market growth in the region include increase in popularity of the products due to consumer preferences, their availability in a variety of flavors, and the regional tradition of consuming them on special occasions.

Procure Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3aa6dbc57a9d68dd785388c99e36ce3f

By nature, the market is divided into alcohol infused and alcohol flavored. The alcohol infused segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Gummies that have been prepared with alcohol are known as alcohol-infused gummies. Alcohol-infused gummies are produced using gin, rum, whiskey, and many other types of alcohol. Alcohol-infused gummies are rising in popularity, especially among young people.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

-> By type, the spirit gummies segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6.5 million in 2021, and is estimated grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

-> By application, the alcohol flavored segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, is estimated to reach $10 million by 2031.

By distribution channel, the online segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

-> Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4.7 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32280

According to the alcohol gummies market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into spirit gummies and cocktail gummies. Further, the spirit gummies segment is divided into whiskey, rum, vodka, and others. The spirit gummies segment occupied the major alcohol gummies market share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the alcohol gummies market forecast period.

Browse Similar Reports:

Red Wine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/red-wine-market-A13400

Craft Beer Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/craft-beer-market

Organic Wine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-wine-market-A10965

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.