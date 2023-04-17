Less Affluent Areas Driving Rental Growth for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

Less affluent areas have seen a disproportionate increase in their share of the UK's rental bill in recent history.

With fewer young people buying a home, the number of privately rented households has grown by 1.12 million or 29% in the last decade. This is compared to only a 6% increase in the number of households generally.

Rents paid in the 10% of most deprived areas have doubled between 2012 and 2022, to 5.4bn.