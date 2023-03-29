Women Making Waves in Underground Art: Art Broker's Article Spotlights 5 Visionary Artists

As Women's History Month comes to a close, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is proud to celebrate five women in the world of Underground art.
SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is thrilled to commemorate Women's History Month by honoring the profound and revolutionary contributions of five women who are transforming the Underground art scene. In an article titled "5 Women Artists in the Underground Art World," Anna D. Smith of Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker shines a light on these visionary artists.
The five Underground artists featured in the article are Street artist Swoon, Street artist Maya Hayuk, Prison Tattoo artist Kristi Russell, Comic Strip artist Bianca Xunise, and Conceptual Installation/Assemblage artist Tessie Berrera-Scharaga, their works have challenged conventions and redefined what it means to be a female artist.
"Each of these women has made a significant contribution to the Underground art world, and their work continues to inspire and challenge artists and art lovers alike," says Smith. "I'm thrilled to be able to highlight their achievements and celebrate the impact they've had on the broader art world."
STREET ARTIST SWOON
Swoon is known for her instantly recognizable life-sized wheat-paste prints.
Being an activist and humanitarian, Swoon’s work reflects social and environmental issues.
STREET ARTIST MAYA HAYUK
Street artist Maya Hayuk is an internationally exhibited American artist living and working in Brooklyn, New York. She gathers her inspiration from pysanka, mandalas, chandeliers, views from the Hubble Telescope, holograms, Rorschach tests, and the surrounding environment.
Her work has been the subject of solo exhibitions and commissions at venues, such as the University of California, Los Angeles's (UCLA) Hammer Museum.
PRISON TATTOO ARTIST KRISTI RUSSELL
Prison tattoo artist Kristi Russell is a survivor of childhood trauma by her own family. She's a loner with major depression.
Kristi is a self-taught artist, who began drawing in 2016, while in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Upon her release, she started her own business “portraits2tattoos.”
Kristi's heart had begun to prosper into desiring a newness for life, unfortunately, her foundation hadn’t changed at all. Hence, being in the Department of Corrections again.
COMIC STRIP ARTIST BIANCA XUNISE
Bianca Xunise is a lifelong Chicagoan, who has been inspired by everything from Sailor Moon to the modernist artwork of Paul Rand in developing her own professional art career. After graduating with a degree in graphic design, Xunise became a prolific cartoonist. Her works have been published in Vogue, The Washington Post and Shondaland.
Xunise has published her own webcomics and online journals including Say Her Name, Rock Against Racism and Goth Throb.
INTERDISCIPLINARY ARTIST TESSIE BARRERA-SCHARAGA
Tessie Berrera-Scharaga is a conceptual installation/assemblage artist that creates site-specific and time-based environments, using a variety of media and technology. In her work she incorporates clay, found and rescued objects, recorded sound, photography, video, and printmaking, particularly silk-screen and polymer-plate generated images. The themes she draws on are based on her questions, insights, hopes, concerns, and conclusions about the world around her.
To learn far more about these, "5 Women Artists in the Underground Art World," be sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on Spotify or YouTube.
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is a leading art advisory and brokerage firm, specializing in contemporary Underground art. With a reputation as the "Queen of the Underground Art World," founder Anna D. Smith has built Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker into an art brokerage firm known for its expertise, professionalism, and commitment to client satisfaction.
