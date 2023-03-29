5G Chipset Market is estimated to be US$ 165.8 billion by 2032 – By PMI

The report “5G Chipset Market, By Chipset, By Operational Frequency, By End User- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
5G Chipset is a component of customer premises equipment and network infrastructure equipment which enables 5G pack transmission on portable hotspots, smartphones, IoT (Internet of Things) devices and notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G Chipset is designed to connect more types of devices than smartphones, faster than 4G and delivers up to 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates. Growing demand for high-speed internet has become the major factor in target market growth. Growth in adoption of 5G in automobiles and increasing cellular and M2M IoT connections has further anticipated the demand for target market growth. Furthermore, continuous growth in technology, rising demand from smart cities, autonomous cars, & healthcare sectors and new product launch is expected to fruitful the demand for 5G Chipset market growth in coming years.
Key Highlights:
• In September 2022, Qualcomm launched 5G chipsets for budget and mid-segment phones. New launched 5G chipsets, “Snapdragon 6 Gen 1” and “Snapdragon 4 Gen 1” provides upgrades in their series which enables advancement in capture, entertainment, connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI).
• In January 2023, Huawei launched 5G multi-mode chipset “Balong 5000” and “5G CPE Pro” to provide high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence and also enable consumers to access networks more freely and to enjoy fast connected experience.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the 5G Chipset market is increasing demand for 5G Chipset due to rising demand for high speed internet. Deployment of 5G network in developing countries and partnerships and collaborations of companies to develop 5G network is expected to fuel the demand for 5G Chipset market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “5G “5G Chipset Market, By Chipset (Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Type, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips), By Operational Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, between 26 and 39 GHz, above 39 GHz), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Retail) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
5G Chipset Market accounted for US$ 19.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 165.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4%. The 5G Chipset Market is segmented based on Chipset, Operational Frequency, End User, and Region.
• Based on Chipset, 5G Chipset Market is segmented into Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Type, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips.
• Based on Operational Frequency, 5G Chipset Market is segmented into Sub-6 GHz, between 26 and 39 GHz, above 39 GHz.
• Based on End User, 5G Chipset Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Retail.
• By Region, the 5G Chipset Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics:
The 5G chipset market is driven by a variety of factors, including:
‣ Increasing demand for high-speed connectivity: With the proliferation of IoT devices and the rise of 5G networks, there is a growing need for high-speed connectivity. This is driving demand for 5G chipsets that can support faster data transfer rates.
‣ Growing adoption of 5G networks: As 5G networks are rolled out across the globe, there is a corresponding increase in demand for 5G chipsets to power the devices that connect to these networks.
‣ Rising competition among chipset manufacturers: With the emergence of 5G networks, many semiconductor manufacturers are investing heavily in developing 5G chipsets, leading to increased competition and innovation in the market.
‣ Government initiatives to promote 5G technology: Many governments around the world are investing in 5G infrastructure and offering incentives to companies that develop 5G-enabled devices, which is driving demand for 5G chipsets.
‣ Shift towards higher frequency bands: 5G networks operate at higher frequencies than previous generations of wireless networks, which requires new and different types of chipsets to support these frequencies.
Overall, the 5G chipset market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, the continued roll-out of 5G networks, and ongoing innovation and competition among chipset manufacturers.
Key Benefits of Report:
A report on the 5G chipset market can provide several key benefits to stakeholders, including:
‣ Market insights: A report can provide valuable insights into the current state and future growth prospects of the 5G chipset market. This includes market size, trends, and drivers, as well as key challenges and opportunities.
‣ Competitive analysis: A report can provide a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the 5G chipset market, including information on key players, market share, and strategies.
‣ Technology trends: A report can provide an overview of the latest technological developments in the 5G chipset market, including new chip architectures, manufacturing processes, and design trends.
‣ Regional analysis: A report can provide detailed information on the 5G chipset market in different regions, including market size, growth trends, and regulatory environment.
‣ Investment opportunities: A report can help investors and other stakeholders identify potential investment opportunities in the 5G chipset market, based on growth prospects, competitive landscape, and other key factors.
Overall, a report on the 5G chipset market can provide valuable insights and information that can help stakeholders make informed decisions about their business strategies and investments in this rapidly growing industry.
Some key questions that a report on the 5G chipset market could address are:
• What is the current size of the 5G chipset market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next few years?
• What are the key drivers and challenges facing the 5G chipset market, and how are they expected to evolve over time?
• Who are the key players in the 5G chipset market, and what is their market share?
• What are the latest technological trends in the 5G chipset market, and how are they likely to impact the market?
• What are the regulatory and policy frameworks that are shaping the 5G chipset market, and how are they likely to evolve over time?
• What are the key opportunities and challenges for investors and other stakeholders in the 5G chipset market?
• What are the regional trends in the 5G chipset market, and how are they likely to vary across different regions and countries?
• What are the potential use cases for 5G chipsets, and how are they likely to evolve over time?
