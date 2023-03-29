5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be US$ 716.15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 76.2% - By PMI

The Report "Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure, By End-user- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029"
5G technology is expected to offer a promising innovation revolution by bringing digital intelligence to previous analogue technologies. The deployment of 5G technology provides several advantages such as high-speed data transmission and higher efficiency as compared to 3G and 4G. 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2019, Ericsson entered into a partnership with Intel Corporation to develop the next-generation hardware management platform. This platform will deliver a new level of cloudlike agility, transparency & efficiency required for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), distributed cloud, and 5G.
• In January 2019, AT&T collaborated with Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and the Rush System for Health working to bring the first standards-based 5G enabled the hospital to the U.S. This 5G technology bring faster speed, lower latency, and support the abundance of innovative technologies.
The report "Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (5G RAN, 5G Core, Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Public Infrastructure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029"
The 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be US$ 716.15 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 76.2% during the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on communication infrastructure, end-user industry, and region.
• By communication infrastructure, the small cell sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global 5G infrastructure market.
• By end-user industry, the automotive & transportation sector is expected to be affected widely with the introduction of 5G technology.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global 5G infrastructure market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to various technological advancements related to automotive, aerospace & defence, manufacturing due to government initiatives such as investment in R&D further propels the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics:
Here are some key dynamics affecting the market:
‣ Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity: The demand for high-speed internet connectivity is rising as consumers and businesses require faster and more reliable network connections to support their digital activities.
‣ Growing Number of Connected Devices: The increasing number of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, is driving the demand for 5G infrastructure to support the growing data traffic.
‣ Rise of Smart City Technologies: Smart city technologies such as smart transportation, smart healthcare, and smart energy management require high-speed and reliable connectivity, which 5G infrastructure can provide.
‣ Government Initiatives: Governments are investing in 5G infrastructure to improve their countries' digital infrastructure and stimulate economic growth. For example, the US government has allocated over $20 billion for 5G infrastructure development.
‣ Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in the 5G infrastructure market, such as the development of new hardware and software solutions, are driving innovation and competition in the market.
‣ Security Concerns: The adoption of 5G infrastructure has raised concerns about data privacy and security, as the technology can increase the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches.
‣ Cost of Deployment: The cost of deploying 5G infrastructure can be significant, which may impact the pace of adoption in some regions.
Overall, the 5G infrastructure market is dynamic and subject to various factors that will continue to shape its growth and evolution in the coming years.
Key Benefits of Report:
The adoption of 5G infrastructure offers a range of benefits to businesses, consumers, and governments. Here are some key benefits:
‣ Faster Download and Upload Speeds: 5G technology offers significantly faster download and upload speeds compared to previous generations of wireless technology, which means faster access to data and improved user experience.
‣ Lower Latency: 5G technology offers lower latency, which reduces delays in data transfer and supports real-time applications such as online gaming, video streaming, and telemedicine.
‣ Greater Network Capacity: 5G infrastructure can support more devices and higher volumes of data traffic, which is essential for supporting the increasing number of connected devices and the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity.
‣ Improved Efficiency: 5G infrastructure is more energy-efficient than previous wireless technology, which can lead to cost savings for businesses and reduce the environmental impact of wireless networks.
‣ Enhanced Connectivity: 5G technology can support a range of new use cases, such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation, which can improve productivity, efficiency, and quality of life.
‣ Improved User Experience: 5G technology offers a better user experience by enabling more immersive applications such as augmented reality and virtual reality, which can enhance entertainment and communication experiences.
Overall, the adoption of 5G infrastructure offers a range of benefits that can improve connectivity, productivity, efficiency, and quality of life for businesses, consumers, and governments.
Key Questions:
1. What is the current size of the global 5G infrastructure market and what is the projected growth rate over the next few years?
2. What are the key drivers of growth in the 5G infrastructure market, and what are the major challenges facing the market?
3. Which regions and countries are expected to experience the highest growth in the 5G infrastructure market, and why?
4. What are the key segments of the 5G infrastructure market, and what are the leading companies operating in each segment?
5. What are the most significant technological advancements and innovations in the 5G infrastructure market, and how are they impacting the market?
6. What are the main factors affecting the pricing and profitability of 5G infrastructure products and services, and how are they likely to evolve over time?
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
