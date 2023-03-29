Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is estimated to be US$ 27.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.5% - By PMI

The report "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Technology , By Application, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibody drug conjugate market accounted for US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 27.0 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.5%. Antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs are biopharmaceutical drugs designed for targeted therapy for treating various type of cancer. ADCs are expose to target and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells. As of now 59npharmaceutical companies developed ADCs. These are complex molecules composed of antibody and have capability to target cancer cells by discriminating healthy tissues and diseased tissues.
Key Highlights:
• In June 2019, Seattle Genetics and Astellas Pharma, Inc. announced first cohort of pivotal phase 2 clinical trial called EV-201 which is antibody-drug
conjugate rapidly shrunk tumor in most patients.
• In March 2019, LegoChem Bioscience and Takeda collaborated and got license to develop an antibody-drug conjugate which is used for immune-
oncology.
Analyst View:
Increasing incidence of cancers is the major growth driver of global Antibody Drug Conjugate market. Many key players are coming with new drugs and new technologies like there were only two drugs to treat the cancer but now 40 molecules are in clinical trials. Various organizations such as W.H.O., FEAT, and others along with the government are spreading awareness about this syndrome condition which is anticipated to facilitate market growth in the forecast period.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Antibody Drug Conjugate Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Technology
• Market Snippet, By Application
• Market Snippet, By Distribution channel
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Cleavable Linker
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Non-Cleavable Linker
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Blood cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Breast cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Ovarian cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Lung cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Brain tumor
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
7. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Distribution channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospital Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Online Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
• On the basis of Technology, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into cleavable linker and non-cleavable linker.
• Based on application, the target market is segmented into Blood Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer and Brain Tumor.
• On the basis of distribution channel, the target market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.
• By region, the Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &
Africa. Europe is the worldwide leader in the antibody drug conjugate in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health
awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Seattle Genetics
• Pfizer Inc.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• AbbVie Inc
• Immunomedics
• ImmunoGen Inc
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:
What are the key drivers and restraints for the ADC market, and how are they likely to impact market growth?
The key drivers for the ADC market include increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for targeted cancer therapies, and technological advancements in the development of ADCs. Additionally, the FDA and other regulatory bodies have been granting approvals for new ADCs, which is driving market growth. However, the high cost of ADCs, complex manufacturing processes, and the risk of toxicity are major restraints that could limit market growth. Additionally, competition from other targeted therapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies, may also impact market growth. Overall, the impact of these drivers and restraints will depend on various factors, including the efficacy and safety of ADCs, pricing and reimbursement considerations, and regulatory approval and adoption.
What are the key unmet needs in the ADC market, and how are they likely to impact future research and development efforts?
Some of the key unmet needs in the ADC market include the need for improved efficacy, reduced toxicity, and expanded indications for ADCs. There is also a need for more efficient and scalable manufacturing processes, as well as better understanding of mechanisms of resistance to ADCs. To address these needs, future research and development efforts are likely to focus on improving the design of ADCs, identifying new targets and combination therapies, optimizing dosing and administration schedules, and exploring novel technologies such as site-specific conjugation and drug-polymer conjugates. Additionally, efforts may be made to streamline regulatory processes and increase collaboration among stakeholders to accelerate the development and adoption of new ADCs.
What are the regulatory challenges and opportunities for the ADC market, and how are they likely to impact market dynamics?
The regulatory challenges for the ADC market include ensuring safety and efficacy, addressing manufacturing challenges, and establishing appropriate clinical trial designs. One opportunity is the increasing acceptance of biomarker-driven drug development, which allows for a more personalized approach to treatment and may facilitate regulatory approval. Additionally, expedited approval programs, such as accelerated approval and breakthrough therapy designation, may provide opportunities for faster approval of promising ADCs. However, the regulatory landscape can also create barriers to market entry, as obtaining regulatory approval can be a complex and expensive process. Overall, the impact of regulatory challenges and opportunities will depend on the ability of companies to navigate the regulatory landscape, the safety and efficacy of ADCs, and the willingness of regulatory bodies to adapt to new technologies and approaches.
