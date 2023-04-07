Chartered Physiotherapists in Sport and Exercise Medicine Expand Services to Australia
EINPresswire.com/ -- cpsem.org - Chartered Physiotherapists in Sport and Exercise Medicine is pleased to announce their expansion of services to Australia. CPSEM is a team of highly qualified and experienced physiotherapists who specialise in treating and rehabilitating sports injuries and musculoskeletal conditions. They provide personalised and evidence-based physiotherapy services to help clients achieve their goals and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.
According to Jake Browne, Clinical Director of CPSEM, "CPSEM is thrilled to be expanding our services to Australia. The team is dedicated to providing high-quality care that is tailored to the individual needs of each client. The team believes in the importance of education and training in injury prevention and healthy living, and team members look forward to sharing their knowledge and expertise with new clients in Australia."
CPSEM - Physiotherapist offers a range of services to their clients, including physiotherapy assessments, treatments, and rehabilitation programs. They also provide ergonomic assessments, sports massage, and Pilates classes. These services are designed to help clients recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and prevent future injuries.
"The members are primarily interested in sports injuries and exercise medicine," says Jake Browne. "CPSEM excels in getting people back to sport/fitness in the shortest time possible, no matter what their activity level. The team assesses and treats a wide range of conditions using physical means, such as manual therapy and therapeutic exercise, to help restore normal movement and function."
CPSEM members are registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP). They are passionate about their work and are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest research and techniques to provide the best possible care for their clients.
"CPSEM is excited to bring its expertise and experience to Australia," says Jake Browne. "Team believes in the adage that prevention is better than cure, and team members are committed to promoting healthy living and injury prevention through education and training. CPSEM looks forward to working with the new clients to help them achieve their goals and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle."
The team at CPSEM is dedicated to providing personalised and evidence-based care that is tailored to the individual needs of each client. They are committed to promoting healthy living and injury prevention through education and training, and they stay up-to-date with the latest research and techniques to provide the best possible care for their clients.
Physiotherapist of CPSEM is located at 86 Bowden St Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia, and can be reached at (02) 9469 9308 or via email at info@cpsem.org
Jake Browne
According to Jake Browne, Clinical Director of CPSEM, "CPSEM is thrilled to be expanding our services to Australia. The team is dedicated to providing high-quality care that is tailored to the individual needs of each client. The team believes in the importance of education and training in injury prevention and healthy living, and team members look forward to sharing their knowledge and expertise with new clients in Australia."
CPSEM - Physiotherapist offers a range of services to their clients, including physiotherapy assessments, treatments, and rehabilitation programs. They also provide ergonomic assessments, sports massage, and Pilates classes. These services are designed to help clients recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and prevent future injuries.
"The members are primarily interested in sports injuries and exercise medicine," says Jake Browne. "CPSEM excels in getting people back to sport/fitness in the shortest time possible, no matter what their activity level. The team assesses and treats a wide range of conditions using physical means, such as manual therapy and therapeutic exercise, to help restore normal movement and function."
CPSEM members are registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP). They are passionate about their work and are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest research and techniques to provide the best possible care for their clients.
"CPSEM is excited to bring its expertise and experience to Australia," says Jake Browne. "Team believes in the adage that prevention is better than cure, and team members are committed to promoting healthy living and injury prevention through education and training. CPSEM looks forward to working with the new clients to help them achieve their goals and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle."
The team at CPSEM is dedicated to providing personalised and evidence-based care that is tailored to the individual needs of each client. They are committed to promoting healthy living and injury prevention through education and training, and they stay up-to-date with the latest research and techniques to provide the best possible care for their clients.
Physiotherapist of CPSEM is located at 86 Bowden St Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia, and can be reached at (02) 9469 9308 or via email at info@cpsem.org
Jake Browne
Chartered Physiotherapists in Sport and Exercise Medicine
+61 2 9469 9308
info@cpsem.org