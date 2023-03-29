Thalassemia Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.40% - By PMI

The report "Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Type, By Treatment , By End-User, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thalassemia Treatment Market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.40%. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by decreased hemoglobin production. Symptoms range from mild to severe anemia which can result in tiredness and pale skin with bone problems, an enlarged spleen, yellowish skin, and dark urine. There are two main types, alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia. Further, severity of alpha and beta thalassemia depends on the absence of four genes for alpha globin or two genes for beta globin. Diagnosis is typically by blood test including complete blood count, special hemoglobin test and genetic tests.
The report "Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Type (Alpha-Thalassemia and Beta-Thalassemia), By Treatment (Blood Transfusions, Iron Chelation Therapy, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplant), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
•In June 2019, Celgene Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Celgene’s
Biologics License Application for an investigational erythroid maturation agent named Luspatercept to treat Beta-thalassemia associated anemia who
require RBC transfusions.
•In Jan 2019, Vifor Pharma released positive report of phase-1 trial result for its oral ferroportin inhibitor and trails subjects received single oral doses of
VIT-2763 (ferroportin inhibitor) for treatment of beta-thalassemia.
Analyst View:
Increasing incidence of thalassemia drives the overall market. Increasing pipeline drugs in thalassemia and rising awareness regarding the available treatment options also drivers the market. The rise in demand for improved curative gene therapy also boost the market of Thalassemia treatment.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Purview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Thalassemia Treatment Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Type
• Market Snippet, By Treatment
• Market Snippet, By End-User
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Alpha-Thalassemia
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Beta-Thalassemia
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Treatment, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Blood Transfusions
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Iron Chelation Therapy
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Folic Acid Supplements
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Gene Therapy
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Bone Marrow Transplants
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Thalassemia Treatment Market, By End-User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospitals & Clinics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Diagnostic Laboratories
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Thalassemia Treatment Market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.40%. The Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented based on the type, treatment, end-user and region.
• On the basis of type, the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented into Alpha-thalassemia and Beta-thalassemia.
• Based on Treatment, the target market is segmented into Blood Transfusions, Iron Chelation Therapy, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy and
Bone Marrow Transplant.
• On the basis of end-user, the target market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others.
• By region, the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is the worldwide leader in the Thalassemia treatment market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and
health awareness among people.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Thalassemia Treatment Market:
What is the current market size of the thalassemia treatment market, and what are the growth projections for the next few years?
The current market size of the thalassemia treatment market is not readily available, but it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to factors such as increasing prevalence of thalassemia, rising awareness, and ongoing research and development efforts for new and improved treatments. The exact growth projections vary by source and methodology, but some estimates suggest a compound annual growth rate of around 10-12% from 2021 to 2028.
What are the key drivers and restraints for the thalassemia treatment market, and how are they likely to impact market growth?
The key drivers for the thalassemia treatment market include increasing prevalence of thalassemia, rising awareness, and ongoing research and development efforts for new and improved treatments. The major restraints for the market include high cost of treatment, limited access to healthcare in some regions, and regulatory challenges. These factors are likely to impact market growth by influencing demand, pricing, and availability of thalassemia treatments.
What are the key trends in the development of new thalassemia treatments, and how are they likely to impact the market in the future?
The key trends in the development of new thalassemia treatments include gene therapy, novel small molecule drugs, and alternative treatment modalities such as stem cell transplantation. These developments are likely to impact the market in the future by providing more effective and targeted treatments with potentially lower side effects and costs. However, the availability and affordability of these new treatments may vary by region and healthcare system, and regulatory approval and reimbursement may also play a role in their adoption and market impact.
