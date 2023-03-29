Hypodermic Needles Market (USD 4.5 Billion by 2030) : A Growing Industry and Its Impact on Healthcare Systems

Hypodermic Needles Market Size

Hypodermic Needles Market is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypodermic Needles Market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030. A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cardinal Health Inc., CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC., EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO., McKesson Corporation, Hitech Syringes, Retractable Technologies

Hypodermic needles also serve important roles in research requiring sterile conditions. The hypodermic needle significantly reduces contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate in two ways. First, its surface is extremely smooth, preventing airborne pathogens from becoming trapped between irregularities on the needle’s surface, which could subsequently be transferred into the media as contaminants. Second, the needle’s point is extremely sharp, significantly reducing the diameter of the hole remaining after puncturing the membrane, which consequently prevents microbes larger than the hole from contaminating the substrate. Also because of increase in applications of hypodermic needles, especially in clinics, hospitals, and by physicians has formulated the need of regulatory guidelines to evaluate the performance and quality of these needles. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has formed safety standards for their commercial use. These regulations provide guidance to determine the specification and minimum standards for hypodermic needles.

Depending on product type, the safety hypodermic needles segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of the needlestick injury. The safety hypodermic needles are widely preferred over non-safety hypodermic needles, owing to the convenience and safety offered by these products along with advanced features, such as luer lock, single-handed technique, and other safety features.

Depending on application, the drug delivery segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The injections, which employ hypodermic needles provide high drug absorption and less wastage of drugs, shorter onset time and accurate titration of the dosage. During vaccination, hypodermic needles are used to deliver the vaccines to the patients to treat various conditions such as influenza, hepatitis, pneumonia, and others. For blood specimen collection, sterile hypodermic needles are used to avoid the needlestick injuries to the blood donors, receivers, and healthcare providers and the risk associated with cross infection associated with blood transfusion.

