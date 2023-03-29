Europe Online Clothing Rental Market Report 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Demand and Growth by 2030

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Online clothing rental is an e-commerce platform which meets the clothing needs of its consumers, who either cannot afford to spend or do not wish to spend on clothes they require for short term. This mode of shopping also offers variety of clothing, which can be further classified depending upon the size, type, brand and prices.

Technological development such as easy access to the internet across Europe and increasing internet penetration rate have resulted in deviating the preference of consumers from offline shopping to online. There are numerable services offered on online clothing rental portals such as variety of choices in colors, sizes, and designs of dresses, easy price comparisons and most importantly convenience, which influences the consumers to opt for online purchases thereby driving the market. Additionally, increasing trust on the e-commerce industry and technology are uplifting the supply of this online rental market. One of the major drivers of this market is the ease of shopping experienced by its consumers along with value for money. Various initiatives and marketing strategies have been executed by several online rental enterprises to reach out to customers to create awareness as well as sustain in the competition. However, clothes rented online are shared and thus worn by several users leading to questions regarding hygiene of the product which could arise as a major drawback to the online clothing rental market.

Through means of social networking platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, the online clothing rental enterprises can promote themselves and reach across various customers in a short span of time and hence expand their foothold in the market.

The europe online clothing rental market is segmented depending upon end-users, clothing type and geography. In significance to the end-users, it is classified into three categories namely men, women and kids. Based upon the clothing styles, it is classified into ethnic, western and others. Geographically, Europe is segmented into UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe.

The preeminent players in the online clothing rental market include Drexcode, Chic by Choice, Girl meets dress, StyleLend, Le Tote, Rent the runway, Dress Hire, C'EST MA ROBE, One Night Stand and Frontrow.

Key market segments

By End Users

Men

Women

Kids

By Clothing Type

Ethnic

Western

Others

By Region

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Market key players include

Drexcode

Chic by Choice

Girl meets dress

StyleLend

Le Tote

Rent the runway

Dress Hire

C'EST MA ROBE

One Night Stand

Frontrow