Global Medium Voltage Cable Market Trends Overview 2023: Balance Sheet Analysis of Production

Global Medium Voltage Cable Market Size, Share, Revenue 2023:Focus on Market Scope, Market Size Estimation Period 2033

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medium voltage cable accessories market size was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033

Medium voltage cables are electrical cables designed to transmit electricity at medium voltage levels, typically between 1 kV and 69 kV. They are used in a wide range of applications including power distribution, underground cabling and industrial installations. Medium voltage cables are made up of several components including conductors, insulation and protective sheath. A conductor is usually made of copper or aluminum and is responsible for carrying the current.

The Key Manufacturers Covered in the Medium Voltage Cable Market:

General Cable, Prysmian Group, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric, Nexans, LS Cable Group, Caledonian, Ducab, Kapis Group, NKT, Southwire, Hengtong Cable, Jiangnan Group, Zhongchao, Wanma Group, Sun Cable, Orient Cable, Hangzhou Cable, NAN, Wanda Group

Segmentation by Type:

Copper

Aluminum

Aluminum alloy

Segmentation by Medium Voltage Cableapplications:

Overhead

Underground

Submarine

Industrial

