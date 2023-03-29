Submit Release
Synaptics Resonate™ Surface Audio and Triple Combo 2™ Wireless SoC Win Embedded Computing Design Magazine’s “Best in Show” Awards at Embedded World 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that two of its newest solutions — Synaptics Resonate™ surface audio and haptics for displays and its Triple Combo 2™ system-on-chip (SoC) enabling interoperable wireless connectivity (SYN4382) — were both recognized with Embedded Computing Design magazine’s “Best in Show” awards at the recent Embedded World 2023 conference.

Winning in the Sensors category, Resonate is a game-changing solution that directly combines audio and haptics capabilities into any display surface, including those for smart appliances, smartphones, TVs, portable media players, toys and gaming platforms, automobiles, monitors, tablets, and laptops. It uses piezoelectric transducers mounted on the rear of the display to generate and project audio directly outward from the glass surface for a more immersive, line-of-sight viewing experience, while enabling dustproof and waterproof designs. Resonate is uniquely positioned to solve the power, cost, space, and reliability problems associated with the development of rugged, reliable, interactive systems — while still providing high-quality audio, haptics, and touch-sensing.

Winning in the Connectivity category, Synaptics’ new SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 SoC is the second generation of Synaptics’ award-winning platform that integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with built-in support for the Thread protocol and the Matter application layer. The new version features a doubling in Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation (versus time-multiplexed implementations) in the 2.4-GHz and 5– or 6/6E-GHz bands for ultra-reliable, robust connectivity, and full LE Audio capabilities.

About the Embedded World Best in Show Awards
The Embedded World Best in Show award winners are chosen by Embedded Computing Design’s editorial staff based on a 15-point rubric that considers a solution’s Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

Availability
Synaptics Resonate and the SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 SoC are sampling now. For more information:

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com

Synaptics, Synaptics Resonate, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Director of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd37791-7106-49b2-9642-57fdb09844a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07ab246c-4ca6-49d1-a2ea-8a9b74cd2583


Primary Logo

Synaptics Resonate Wins Best in Show at Embedded World

Winning in the Sensors category, Resonate is a game-changing solution that directly combines audio, haptics, and pressure-sensing capabilities into any display surface.
Synaptics SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 Wins Best in Show at Embedded World

Winning in the Connectivity category, the Triple Combo 2 integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with built-in support for the Thread protocol and the Matter application layer. Compared to the original Triple Combo (SYN4381), it adds a doubling in Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation (versus time-multiplexed implementations) in the 2.4-GHz and 5- or 6/6E-GHz bands for ultra-reliable, robust connectivity, and full LE Audio capabilities.

