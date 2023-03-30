Varicose Vein Treatment Market : Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

varicose vein treatment

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Varicose vein treatment market refers to the global market for medical devices and procedures used to treat varicose veins, a condition where veins become swollen, twisted, and enlarged. Varicose veins can cause pain, discomfort, and skin ulcers, and can increase the risk of blood clots.

The market for varicose vein treatment is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of varicose veins, the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options, and the growing awareness about the benefits of early treatment. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global varicose vein treatment market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market includes a variety of treatment options, including endovenous laser treatment (EVLT), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), sclerotherapy, and surgical procedures. Some of the key players in the varicose vein treatment market include Medtronic, Lumenis, Alma Lasers Ltd., Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec AG, BTG PLC, Energist Ltd., Sciton Inc., WONTECH Co., Ltd., and Syneron.

The market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of varicose veins, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growing availability of advanced treatment

According to the report, the global varicose vein treatment market accounted for $376.64 million in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $589.06 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2025.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

The growth of the global varicose vein treatment market is driven by the rise in incidences of varicose vein problem, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements in varicose vein treatment devices. Additionally, growth of awareness in emerging economies would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and occasional product recall impede market growth.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Injection sclerotherapy segment projected to occupy the largest share in the near future.

The injection sclerotherapy segment generated almost three-fifths of the global revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, owing to the accurate nature of its result. However, the endovenous ablation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to eliminate the collapsed vein through the body's natural process.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Ablation devices segment is poised to encounter the highest growth from 2018 to 2025, a CAGR of 7.3%, as these devices are non-invasive and reduce recovery time. However, the sclerotherapy injection segment is projected to remain the dominant segment through the forecast period and occupy more than half of the global share.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Regionally, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025, on account of rising consumer awareness, increase in geriatric population, and the growing adoption of advanced technology such as laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Based on procedure, the sclerotherapy segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025

Based on product, the ablation devices segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held approximately half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

