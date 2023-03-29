HALO Space Announces Second Test Flight, Accelerating Mission to Transform Space Tourism

Developed through Arthur D. Little's Breakthrough Incubator Program, HALO Space will enable 10,000 passengers to experience the "Overview Effect" this decade

The second test flight for HALO Space will take place in southern Spain this year after its first test flight in India was completed successfully last December

HALO Space aims to lead the market for commercial space travel, which analysts predict will reach $14 billion by 2030

The net-zero company plans to operate sustainable, eco-friendly flights in line with its commitment to environmental responsibility

HALO Space, a global space tourism company developed via Arthur D. Little's Breakthrough Incubator Program, has announced the next stage of its journey towards the launch of its innovative edge-of-space experience. HALO Space's second test will take place in southern Spain this year after its first test flight in India was completed successfully last December.

HALO Space is committed to enabling 10,000 passengers in this decade to experience the "Overview Effect", where both the Earth's curvature and the darkness of space can be observed. From 2025, HALO Space will lift eight passengers per flight up to 40 kilometers into the stratosphere for a transformative experience that will last four to six hours.

With a mission to offer safe, sustainable and eco-friendly journeys, HALO Space aims to lead the market for commercial space travel, which analysts predict will reach $14 billion by 2030. The company has been supported since its inception by Arthur D. Little, which has a deep history in space technology stretching back to the Apollo missions of the 1960s.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little Middle East and member of the Board of Directors at HALO Space said: "HALO Space was established thanks to Arthur D. Little's Breakthrough Incubator program, and this next test flight is a significant milestone in the development of space tourism. Each component of the HALO concept, including the stratospheric balloon, capsule prototype, onboard systems, and descent with parachute, has been successfully tested in collaboration with our technical partners. It demonstrates that the technology and safety measures are in place to make suborbital flights accessible to civilians in the near future."

Priced between $100,000 and $200,000, HALO Space aims to make 400 commercial trips and carry 3,000 passengers a year from 2029 onwards. This will make space travel affordable for millions of people, inspiring a new generation of explorers and innovators to push the boundaries of what's possible in space.

HALO Space is also setting the safety standards for near-space systems and operations through its innovative HALO system, designed and built by five leading aerospace companies. It will operate year-round from spaceports on four continents based on predictability of weather conditions, topography, airspace, and touristic attractiveness.

HALO Space's ascent and descent is safe and gentle, making it possible for adults of virtually any age and physical condition to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event. It plans to operate sustainable, eco-friendly flights in line with its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Carlos Mira, HALO's CEO and senior advisor at Arthur D. Little, added: "HALO Space will pave the way for near-space tourism, making it possible for ordinary people to travel to space and witness the beauty of our planet from a unique perspective. By making space accessible to more people, we hope to democratize access to space and create a more inclusive future for humanity."

ABOUT HALO SPACE

HALO Space is a global space tourism company that will offer zero-emission commercial flights between 25 and 40 kilometers high, allowing passengers to observe the curvature of the planet Earth and the vastness of Space in a flight that lasts up to 6 hours. This will be possible thanks to its aerospace balloon, equipped with a pressurized capsule with capacity for eight passengers and a pilot, which will have panel windows offering a 360º view.

Founded in 2021, HALO Space was initially incubated by the prestigious consulting firm Arthur D. Little in its Breakthrough Incubator program. After securing €3 million in seed funding, HALO operates independently and is led by industry veterans Carlos Mira, CEO, and Alberto Castrillo, chief technology officer (CTO). HALO Space will work closely with a consortium of top-tier aerospace companies such as CT Engineering Group, Aciturri, GMV and TIFR in the development of its spaceflight program.

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

