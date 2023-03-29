Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Report 2023, Global Size, Share, Growth and Trends by 2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market size reached US$ 49.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2023-2028. Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refers to the process of obtaining, recording, and converting data into a digital file. It identifies the object and enters the related file into the computer without any human intervention. The stored data file is then compared with other files in a database to provide access to a secured system. Some of the most commonly used AIDC solutions include barcodes, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and readers, magnetic stripes, voice recognition, and handheld and fixed-position scanners. These solutions are widely utilized to manage assets, documents, inventory security and delivery processes across various industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market is primarily driven by the growing automation across multiple industries. Nowadays, AIDC devices, such as scanners and tags, are widely used across sports, manufacturing, retail, education, and logistics industries for workflow and asset and inventory management. In addition, the increasing technological advancements in RFID systems represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, various financial institutions are adopting biometrics and smart card solutions to safeguard the transaction procedure and provide an additional layer of protection for sensitive data. This, coupled with the growing utilization of AIDC devices in the healthcare sector for non-clinical applications, such as tracking medical staff and assets and managing the supply chain of numerous healthcare products, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, several initiatives undertaken by governments of different nations to encourage the use of advanced AIDC solutions is also creating a positive market outlook.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alien Technology LLC

• Cognex Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

• Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

• Godex International Co Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• Sick AG

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Toshiba TEC Corporation

• TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market based on offering, product type, vertical and region.

Offering Insights:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Product Type Insights:

• Barcode Scanners

• Magnetic Stripe Cards

• Smart Cards

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

• RFID Products

• Biometric Systems

Vertical Insights:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Banking and Finance

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

