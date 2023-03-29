Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Growth (Scope And Analysis) 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the enterprise quantum computing market. As per TBRC’s enterprise quantum computing market forecast, the enterprise quantum computing market size is expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.3%.
The growth in the enterprise quantum global computing market is due to increasing use of cloud computing. North America region is expected to hold the largest enterprise quantum computing global market share. Major players in the enterprise quantum computing global market include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, ID Quantique.
Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, and Services
• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Technology: Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot, Other Technologies
• By Application: Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI, Optimization, Simulation And Data Modelling, Cyber Security, Other Applications
• By Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Life sciences, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Other Industries
• By Geography: The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Enterprise quantum computing refers to a field of research concerned with the creation of computer-based technologies based on the ideas of quantum theory.
The Table Of Content For The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Include:
1. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Executive Summary
2. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Characteristics
3. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Trends
4. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Competitor Landscape
27. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
