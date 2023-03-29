From Farm to Table: Tracing the Booming Market for Buttock Augmentation

Buttock Augmentation

Young population and increase in social media influence are the major driving factors of the global buttock augmentation market.

Buttock augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that involves the use of surgical or non-surgical methods to enhance the size and shape of the buttocks.

It's important to note that buttock augmentation procedures carry risks and potential complications, including infection, scarring, and dissatisfaction with the results. It's important to discuss the risks and benefits of these procedures with a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon before making a decision.

The global buttock augmentation market was valued at $1,829.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,206 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

COVID-19 has had a short-term impact on the buttock augmentation market, mainly during the early stages of the pandemic as the whole world implemented lockdowns and other travel restrictions to limit the spread of buttock augmentation. 2 viruses. Due to restrictions and lockdowns, ongoing and scheduled surgeries have been delayed or cancelled, which has negatively impacted the butt lift market. However, interest and demand for beauty procedures have increased during COVID-19 among US women, including buttock augmentation.

The global buttock augmentation market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into buttock implants, buttock injections, and others. The buttock injections segment is further subdivided into Hydrogel Butt Injections, PMMA Butt Injections, Poly-L-lactic acid and Silicone Butt Injections.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 -

• Abbvie Inc.,

• Dermax Co., Ltd.,

• Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.,

• GC Aesthetics,

• Implantech,

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh,

• Sebbin,

• Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co., Ltd.,

• Sientra, Inc.,

• Silimed.

