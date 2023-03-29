Flavored Syrup Market is estimated to be US$69.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Flavored Syrup Market, By Flavor (Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee, Vanilla, Herb and Seasoning, Maple, Palm, Fruit, and Mint)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flavored Syrup Market accounted for US$ 47.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be US$69.1 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.30%. Increasing inclination of population towards added flavors in drink or syrups is expected to foster the market of flavored syrup. Increasing disposable income and change in life style population is now more inclined to try new varieties and products. Syrups based on chocolate, caramel, vanilla, fruit, malt and coffee have found increased popularity as taste enhancers. However, consumers are also becoming more health conscious, and shifting towards sugar free diets, which may hamper the flavored syrup market, or there could be threat of substitute in the market.
The report "Flavored Syrup Market, By Flavor (Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee, Vanilla, Herb and Seasoning, Maple, Palm, Fruit, and Mint), By Application (Dairy Product and Frozen Dessert, Confectionary and Bakery Products, and Food & Beverages), and, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Nickel Dime Cocktails syrups had launched four flavored syrups, which were created by bastender Jared Hirsch and entrepreneur Absinthia Vermut.
• In 2019, Torani a lading flavor company introduced new product featuring real, simple ingredients, with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, called Puremade syrups.
Owing to the extensive use of flavored syrups in alcoholic products such as cocktails, soda, cold beverage, and soft drinks is expected to dominate the global flavored syrup market. Further, the basic utilization of syrup in cereals, snacks and sweet is expected to foster the flavored syrup market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Market Insights from the report:
• Based on Flavor, Global Flavored Syrup Market is segmented into Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee, Vanilla, Herb and Seasoning, Maple, Palm, Fruit, and Mint.
• Based on Application, Global Flavored Syrup Market is segmented into Dairy Product and Frozen Dessert, Confectionary and Bakery Products, and Food & Beverages.
• By Region, the Global Flavored Syrup Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Flavored Syrup Market:
• Monin Inc.
• Sensient Technologies corporation
• The Hershey Company
• tate & Lyle PLC
• Kerry Group PLC
• Fuerst Day Lawson Limited
• Toschi Vignola Srl
• Torre & Co., Inc.
• Concord Foods Inc.
• Sensory Effects Flavor Comp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
