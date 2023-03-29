Egg Replacer Market is estimated to be US$ 2,132.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.60% during forecast period-BY PMI

Egg Replacer Market, By Ingredients (Dairy Protein, Starch, Algae Flour and Soy Based Products), - Trends, Analysis, Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg Replacer Market accounted for US$ 1,283.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2,132.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.60%. Egg replacers are ingredients that are used to as substitutes for eggs commonly used by the population who are allergic to egg or are inclined towards vegan or vegetarian life style. Further, adoption of lo-fat cholesterol egg substitutes such as tofu, banana and yogurt is also expected to drive the consumers towards egg replacer.
There is also increase in plant-based egg replacers as there is an increasing trend for plant-based food. Other alternative for egg replacer which is expected to act as a significant substitute in the market is dairy protein.
The report "Egg Replacer Market, By Ingredients (Dairy Protein, Starch, Algae Flour and Soy Based Products), By Application (Sauces, Bakery and Confectioneries, Dressings and Spreads, Dairy Products, and Others), By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Source (Plant and Animal) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
• In 2022, PURIS, a leading supplier of pea protein in North America, announces the launch of its first consumer brand: AcreMade plant-based eggs. Its debut product, the Plant-Based Egg Substitute, is a shelf-stable powder that can be scrambled, cooked or baked.
• Hamburg-based Plant B has announced the upcoming launch of its lupin-based liquid egg product across Germany after 15 months of development. The company says its has mapped out and replicated the functionality and structure of conventional chicken-laid eggs using sweet lupin. Plant B claims that its plant-based egg alternative behaves like regular eggs, while saving 50 percent of the calories. Launch is slated for April 2022, throughout Germany.
Increasing awareness of population towards animal welfare is expected to be the major driver of egg replacer market. Rising trend among the young generation towards plant based food and healthy diet is also expected to foster the egg replacer market in the near future. Further, key players are also involved and focused on reciprocating the increasing demand for egg-free products and vegetarian eating standards.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• Based on Ingredients, Global Egg Replacer Market is segmented into Dairy Protein, Starch, Algae Flour and Soy Based Products.
• Based on Application, Global Egg Replacer Market is segmented into Sauces, Bakery and Confectioneries, Dressings and Spreads, Dairy Products, and Others.
• Based on Form, Global Egg Replacer Market is segmented into Solid and Liquid.
• Based on Source, Global Egg Replacer Market is segmented into Plant and Animal.
• By Region, the Global Egg Replacer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Egg Replacer Market:
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Cargill Inc.
• MGP Ingredients
• Nestlé S.A. limited
• Corbion Group
• E.I. Dupont
• Ener-G Foods
• Incorp
• Fiberstar
• Florida Food Products LLC limited
• Glanbia PLC limited
• Ingredion Incorporated
• Eden Foods, Inc.
• Organic Valley limited
• American Soy Products Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
