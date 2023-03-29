Meeting Professionals International (MPI) announces Luxembourg as location for its 2024 signature event, the European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC)

Thanks to its foundational creation pillars, EMEC establishes a path for growth of the global events industry.

/EIN News/ -- Brighton, UK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry organisation worldwide, is excited to announce that it has chosen the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as the host destination for the 2024 edition of its award-winning signature event, European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC). Now in its 35th year, and attracting more than 300 attendees annually, EMEC is the European community’s premier event for meeting and event professionals.

Purposefully designed by Europeans for Europeans, MPI strives to find destinations for its global events that are aligned with its mission. Through an extensive, competitive Request for Proposal process, Luxembourg was chosen for its ability to deliver unique learning experiences based on a combination of its diverse range of attractions, unique dining experiences and central location in Europe.

“Creating atypical, transformative experiences is key to the creation of EMEC, and Luxembourg provides an extraordinary design opportunity for the event’s 35th iteration,” said Drew Holmgreen, MPI Chief Brand Officer. “Consistent with our community’s expectations, EMEC Luxembourg will empower world-class learnings, connections, and personal and professional growth framed in new, unexpected environments.”

EMEC has long been acknowledged by the industry as the leader in progressive meetings and events, conceptual design, and development. Utilizing innovative design and an incubator mentality to rethink and unlearn traditional event planning practices, EMEC is critical for both the advancement of the industry in general and MPI’s European community.

“We are very excited to host the European Meetings and Events Conference and welcome the European community to Luxembourg in 2024,” said François Lafont, CEO of Business Events Luxembourg. “As a destination, Luxembourg offers a unique blend of modern infrastructure, rich history and cultural diversity, making it an ideal location for event professionals from all over Europe to come together and exchange ideas.”

Updates on specific programming and education will be shared on the event website at www.mpi.org/emecluxembourg.

###

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organisation provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of more than 95,000 meeting and event professionals including 12,000 engaged members. It has nearly 70 chapters and clubs with members in more than 75 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." mpi.org

Attachment

Drew Holmgreen Meeting Professionals International (MPI) 5127404592 dholmgreen@mpi.org